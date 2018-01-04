Home > News > Business >

TV License Fees :  Prosecuting defaulters is not our priority for now – GBC


TV License Fees Prosecuting defaulters is not our priority for now – GBC

The Director-General of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation [GBC], Dr Akuffo Annor-Ntow said the current focus is to educate Ghanaians to voluntarily pay the fees.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Director-General of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation [GBC], Dr Akuffo Annor-Ntow has said that prosecution of the TV License Fees is currently not a priority for the corporation.

In an interview with Accra-based Citi FM, Dr Annor-Ntow said the current focus is to educate Ghanaians to voluntarily pay the fees.

His comments come as the 11 courts set up to deal with TV license defaulters begin work today [Thursday].

READ ALSO: This is how your TV License fees will be distributed

Dr Annor-Ntow said the courts are not expected to start work immediately because “the State’s objective is “not to punish people needlessly.”

“We are not prosecuting anybody [today, Thursday]. The first option is to allow people to go and pay voluntarily. To the extent that it is a law, its enforcement will include that people will default and in the event of deliberate defaults… the possibility exists that you will be prosecuted but that is not our preference.”

He argued that if the corporation takes the punishment position they may fail since it is very early in the year to begin prosecuting defaulters.

“If a person is supposed to paying a TV license for the whole year, why do you arrest such a person on January 4 because a court has been established? It simply doesn’t wash… You can even pay GHc 3 for 12 months. So if I am able to pay GHc 3 and you come and I show you the GHc 3 payment, you can’t effect an arrest because I have paid for the month.”

“If you want people to pay voluntarily, you want to advise them and convince them and bring them along… that is the route we want to adopt. To the extent that it is a law, we want to see it through to the end and to remind the general public that the possibility of prosecution exists” Dr Anoff-Ntow added.

READ ALSO: BoG must invest 1% of Ghana’s reserves in bitcoin – Ndoum

The Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo, has set a court in all 10 regions to prosecute TV licence defaulters.

A memo dated December 11 said the courts will sit every Thursday effective January 4, 2018, until otherwise directed.

GBC officially reintroduced the collection of the TV Licence fees in 2015 after years of putting it on hold due to non-payments.

Domestic TV users are to pay between GHc36 and GHc60 for one or more TV sets in a household, while TV set repairers and sales outlets are to pay an annual sum of between GHc60 to GHc240.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Monthly Pension: SSNIT increases monthly pension pay by 10% Monthly Pension SSNIT increases monthly pension pay by 10%
Ghana Investment Promotion Centre: GIPC staff in police grips over forged BOG documents Ghana Investment Promotion Centre GIPC staff in police grips over forged BOG documents
TV License: This is how your TV License fees will be distributed TV License This is how your TV License fees will be distributed
TV License: It is needless to jail people over TV licence - AFAG TV License It is needless to jail people over TV licence - AFAG
Brazil: Country closes out 2017 with record trade surplus Brazil Country closes out 2017 with record trade surplus
China: Country's Ant Financial drops MoneyGram deal as US approval fails China Country's Ant Financial drops MoneyGram deal as US approval fails

Recommended Videos

Tech: 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any of the fancy new iPhones Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any of the fancy new iPhones
Support: Finance minister buys Kantanka car Support Finance minister buys Kantanka car
Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong: Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONG Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONG



Top Articles

1 Bank of Ghana Here are the banks with the best deposit rates in Ghanabullet
2 Investment BoG must invest 1% of Ghana’s reserves in bitcoin – Ndoumbullet
3 Ghana Investment Promotion Centre GIPC staff in police grips over...bullet
4 Salaries In 2018 Here are the dates public workers will be paid in...bullet
5 TV License This is how your TV License fees will be distributedbullet
6 Pulse List 6 entrepreneurial habits to develop in 2018bullet
7 TV License Fees Prosecuting defaulters is not our priority...bullet
8 Interest Rate Here are the banks offering the cheapest car...bullet
9 Taxes In Ghana 3% VAT flat rate takes off in July 1bullet
10 Menzgold Ghana Don't deposit money with Menzgold – BoG...bullet

Top Videos

1 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
2 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
3 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any of the...bullet
4 Vodafone adbullet
5 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
6 MTN Mobile Money Adbullet
7 Entrepreneurship Failure- How To Deal With It | StartUpSchoolbullet
8 Entrepreneurship Creating Success Systems | StartUpSchoolbullet

Business

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have introduced value-added tax, a first for the Gulf which has long prided itself on its tax-free, cradle-to-grave welfare system
Saudi, UAE Countries introduce VAT in first for Gulf
TV Licence GBC boss says license fees will extend to mobile consumers
Fuel NPA assures no increase in pump prices of LPG, petrol
Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister
Finance Ministry CHRAJ finds Ofori-Atta breached processes in issuance of $2.25bn bond