Home > News > Business >

Investment :  BoG must invest 1% of Ghana’s reserves in bitcoin – Ndoum


Investment BoG must invest 1% of Ghana’s reserves in bitcoin – Ndoum

The Vice President of Group Nduom, Papa-Wassa Chiefy Nduom said Ghana needs more foreign exchange and can get that from the right investments in the digital currency.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Vice President of Group Nduom, Papa-Wassa Chiefy Nduom has said that the Bank of Ghana (BoG) must invest some of its funds in bitcoin.

In an interview with Accra-based Joy FM, Nduom encouraged the BoG to invest about one percent of Ghana's reserves in bitcoin.

“I don’t think it’s a gamble, I think every investment is a gamble, getting out of your bed in the morning is a gamble. If you are completely preoccupied with the risk you won’t do anything… in terms of managing reserves there is potentially a new reserve asset and as a central bank, you need to study blockchain.”

“Everybody agrees with that now…IMF and the rest, they’ve all said blockchain is potentially disruptive technology. Some people think it will get rid of banks. So as a central bank, you’ve got to pay attention,” he added.

READ ALSO: GBC boss says license fees will extend to mobile consumers

He said Ghana needs more foreign exchange and can only get that from the right investments in the digital currency.

“On the investment case, for a central bank, especially for a country that needs to come up with solutions, we need more funding for investments and my view is, by making that investment and by signalling that it’s an enabling environment for investments. For example, if the exchange is domiciled in Ghana trades in the digital currency will not be subject to tax or capital gains but will tax the profit that the exchange is made. That could result in massive inflows of foreign currencies to Ghana.”

“For central banks in Africa, 13 of them that I have studied, in 2016 term, they had about $111 billion in reserves and it’s also projected that the dollar may fall, against other currencies and they [central banks] already have an imperatives to rebalance their dollar holdings based on the current view of where the dollar may go. So for them [central banks] they have to rebalance anyway or they are going to lose money; potentially,” he said.

Mr Ndoum said central banks in Africa “may buy euros, Swiss franc, or Australian dollar or New Zealand dollars but they can also invest in this [bitcoin] because big investors in the world believe that this [bitcoin] will be a new digital reserve currency and reserve currencies are for central banks, and the central banks also have the technical capability to make a decision on this.”

READ ALSO: CHRAJ clears Finance Minister over $2.25bn bonds

“They [central bank] have the people and staff who can study the technology, the regulation and can make a decision.”

“I think that they are probably the best entities [central banks] positioned to make an initial bet on this technology because it’s the future of value and banking and as I mentioned many prominent investors are backing this technology and we as a poor country cannot risk being left out on it again,” he said.

Bitcoin is a digital currency created in 2009. It offers the promise of lower transaction fees than traditional online payment mechanisms and is operated by a decentralized authority, unlike government-issued currencies.

Today's market cap for all bitcoin in circulation exceeds $7 billion. It can be used to purchase goods and services.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Saudi, UAE: Countries introduce VAT in first for Gulf Saudi, UAE Countries introduce VAT in first for Gulf
TV Licence: GBC boss says license fees will extend to mobile consumers TV Licence GBC boss says license fees will extend to mobile consumers
Fuel: NPA assures no increase in pump prices of LPG, petrol Fuel NPA assures no increase in pump prices of LPG, petrol
Finance Ministry: CHRAJ finds Ofori-Atta breached processes in issuance of $2.25bn bond Finance Ministry CHRAJ finds Ofori-Atta breached processes in issuance of $2.25bn bond
Conflict of Interest: CHRAJ clears Finance Minister over $2.25bn bonds Conflict of Interest CHRAJ clears Finance Minister over $2.25bn bonds
Apple: Company faces lawsuits after saying it slows down aging iPhones Apple Company faces lawsuits after saying it slows down aging iPhones

Recommended Videos

Tech: 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any of the fancy new iPhones Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any of the fancy new iPhones
Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong: Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONG Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONG
Plane Crash: Starbow suspends operations following plane crash Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crash



Top Articles

1 Bank of Ghana Here are the banks with the best deposit rates in Ghanabullet
2 Investment BoG must invest 1% of Ghana’s reserves in bitcoin – Ndoumbullet
3 Pulse List 6 entrepreneurial habits to develop in 2018bullet
4 Salaries In 2018 Here are the dates public workers will be paid in...bullet
5 Improving Finances 6 very bad financial habits to drop before...bullet
6 Interest Rate Here are the banks offering the cheapest car...bullet
7 Job Creation 6 jobs created by Nana Addo in 2017bullet
8 #GoGetIt Malta Guinness launches “Go Get It” national...bullet
9 Retirement How to calculate your SSNIT pensionbullet
10 Pulse List 7 money habits that probably made you broke...bullet

Top Videos

1 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
2 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
3 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any of the...bullet
4 MTN Mobile Money Adbullet
5 Vodafone adbullet
6 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
7 Entrepreneurship Creating Success Systems | StartUpSchoolbullet

Business

Special Dev't Initiative Gov't must come clear on Hawa Koomson's budget - Gabby
$100k Expats Saga Trade Minister responds; says GHȻ2.6m was raised
Minister-designate for Special Development Initiatives, Mavis Hawa Koomson
Website Development GH₵800K for website an oversight – Minister
Watch Police arrest suspected 'sakawa' man for trying to withdraw money