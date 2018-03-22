Home > News > Business >

VAT on condoms and 63 other commodities removed


Taxes In Ghana VAT on condoms and 63 other commodities removed

This directive comes after the Economic Management Team headed by the Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia held a meeting on Wednesday, March 21, 2018.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Condoms from China are too small for us –Zimbabwean men cry play

Condoms from China are too small for us –Zimbabwean men cry
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The government has directed the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to stop charging import VAT on some 64 commodities including condoms (sheath contraceptives).

This directive comes after the Economic Management Team headed by the Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia held a meeting on Wednesday, March 21, 2018.

Prior to the meeting, the Economic Management Team had held extensive consultations with various stakeholders.

READ ALSO: Here are the reasons why BoG took over uniBank

The Import VAT on the 64 commodity groups came into effect March 1, 2018, leading to an unintended hike in import charges.

In a statement signed by the Information Minister, Mustapha Hamid said: “This suspension is pending an assessment of Harmonized code (HS Codes) for customs which were reviewed effective same date.”

The 64 commodity groups for which Import VAT is immediately suspended include items such as Mobile Phones, Electrical Transformers, Tractors for Agricultural Purposes, Solar Cells, Musical Instruments, Outboard Motors, Concrete Mortar Mixers and Day-Old Chicks.

READ ALSO: Meet all the Unibank Executives who will lose their jobs after the takeover

The statement also announced that “the proposed ‘fumigation levy’ for shippers be indefinitely suspended.”

“Further details of affected products will be outlined by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) in due course. Government is grateful to all stakeholders for forthrightly participating in the engagement sessions and looks forward to a substantive resolution of the challenges faced by importers and shippers,” Mr Hamid concluded.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Mining Towns: Gov’t must be blamed for under-development of mining towns – Chamber Of Mines Mining Towns Gov’t must be blamed for under-development of mining towns – Chamber Of Mines
Ghana International Trade & Finance Conference: GITFIC holds 2nd edition on April 10th-11th Ghana International Trade & Finance Conference GITFIC holds 2nd edition on April 10th-11th
uniBank Takeover: uniBank to be investigated by key agencies uniBank Takeover uniBank to be investigated by key agencies
uniBank Takeover: Meet all the Unibank Executives who will lose their jobs after the takeover uniBank Takeover Meet all the Unibank Executives who will lose their jobs after the takeover
uniBank Take Over: uniBank executives lose jobs uniBank Take Over uniBank executives lose jobs
uniBank Take Over: Here are the reasons why BoG took over uniBank uniBank Take Over Here are the reasons why BoG took over uniBank

Recommended Videos

Business: 8 Reasons Why BoG Took Over UniBank Business 8 Reasons Why BoG Took Over UniBank
New Phone: Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutes New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutes
New Phone: Nokia’s MWC 2018 event in 7 minutes New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 event in 7 minutes



Top Articles

1 Banking Sector UniBank takeover was ‘politically motivated’ – UCC lecturerbullet
2 Breaking News Bank of Ghana takes over Unibankbullet
3 uniBank Take Over Here are the reasons why BoG took over uniBankbullet
4 uniBank Takeover Meet all the Unibank Executives who will lose...bullet
5 In Sawla Businessman, girl shot dead by armed robbersbullet
6 Ponzi Scheme Thousands of Ghanaians lose millions to Savana...bullet
7 uniBank Take Over uniBank executives lose jobsbullet
8 Menzgold Ghana Don't deposit money with Menzgold – BoG...bullet
9 Bauxite Mining Residents walk from E/R to Flagstaff...bullet
10 UniBank Takeover BoG says customers of UniBank will...bullet

Top Videos

1 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial quantitiesbullet
2 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
3 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
4 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
5 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
6 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official, Bozoma,...bullet
7 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any of...bullet
8 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
9 New Phones Nokia MWC 2018 Event in 5 minutesbullet
10 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutesbullet

Business

Tech Ride-sharing app Uber is in hot water as rider in Ghana is threatening to slap the company with lawsuit over missing phone
Tax Relief? Gov’t secretly replaces 1% tax relief with other taxes – Importers boss alleges
Corruption George Loh accuse MMDCEs, top assembly staff of ‘stealing’ Ghc60,000 weekly
Illegal Mining 14-year-old among 10 arrested for 'galamsey' at Gomoa Oguaakrom