Home > News > Business >

World’s first diamond-backed crypto assets launched in Dubai


Cryptocurrency World’s first diamond-backed crypto assets launched in Dubai

The three crypto-assets all backed by diamond which would see buyers of the assets receive a diamond equivalent of whatever they invest which they can subsequently trade or hold on to as a store of value.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Dr Amit Lakhanpal (left), CEO of Dubai-based Al Kasir Group and a representative from the private office of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Bin Obaid Al Makhtoum, a member of the royal family of the ruler of Dubai. play

Dr Amit Lakhanpal (left), CEO of Dubai-based Al Kasir Group and a representative from the private office of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Bin Obaid Al Makhtoum, a member of the royal family of the ruler of Dubai.
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Al-Kasir Group, a Dubai-based company, has launched the world’s first diamond trading portal that uses blockchain technology – widely known for its use in the generation of cryptocurrencies.

The company unveiled the three crypto-assets all backed by diamond which would see buyers of the assets receive a diamond equivalent of whatever they invest which they can subsequently trade or hold on to as a store of value.

Speaking at the launch of the assets in the plush Burj Al Arab in Dubai, Dr. Amit Lakhanpal, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Al Kasir Group said, “for the first time ever, the world is about to experience a set of three crypto assets backed by the International Gemological Institute (IGI) certified real diamonds.

READ ALSO: Aggrieved staff of defunct Capital Bank demand severance package

Being backed by a real-world asset, these three crypto-assets: Al Mas, Al Haqeek and Falah are better capable to store and translate value due to a base measure or gauge around which their value revolves.”

This is also the first time that crypto assets will be available for purchase over the counter as the company aims to open 1,000 stores across the world for this in all major markets including sub-Saharan Africa.

According to him, diamonds are an ideal asset backing for crypto-assets since they are rare, taking a billion years to develop, have several millenia of history as a recognized store of value and are small and therefore easily stored and transported.’

READ ALSO: Ghana’s economy grows by 8.5% in 2017

Al Kasir Group, which has a jewellery trading license, said their crypto assets will be available for purchase on their online platform with a bonus on its private ledger or blockchain. Investments could be done from a minimum of US$250 to US$250,000 against which diamonds certified by Indian Gemological Institute will be given on completion of the Initial Crypto-asset Offering (ICAO).

“This is an asset which is backed by real diamonds, and the client will get a bonus asset on his wallet which he can redeem after August 15,” Dr. Lakhanpal, told journalists.

“We have a jewellery trading license. We have just adopted blockchain technology to improve our sales. We are not into crypto currency ...we have a private blockchain and whatever is issued by the blockchain will be taken back by the company and for that we don’t need a central bank’s approval,” Lakhanpal said, responding to details on his company’s operating license.

The Al-Kasir Group is a joint venture between Dr. Amit Lakhanpal and the private office of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Bin Obaid Al Makhtoum who belongs to the royal family of the ruler of Dubai.

A case for crypto-assets

Although cryptocurrencies with their underlying blockchain technology are gaining popularity, many view them as objects of radical speculation and high volatility.

Dr. Lakhanpal stated that since cryptocurrencies are subject to potentially huge price corrections, they are practically poor store of value and means of barter-like exchange – giving rise to a need for a more secure alternative as provided by the three crypto-assets.

“These crypto-assets are designed to seamlessly address the need of security, combining the convenience of digital currencies by being utilized as crypto assets with the stability of traditional assets,” the CEO said.

Bitcoin and Ethereum are the world’s leading cryptocurrencies and with the ability of utilizing these cryptocurrencies for trading with these three crypto-assets, the Exchange (www.alkasirportal.com) will provide for smooth transitioning for crypto-investors who are keen on investing in these Diamond-backed crypto-assets.

Demo of how Visa is fastracking car leasing with Bitcoin technology
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

$72m SSNIT Saga: Ernest Thompson, 4 others charged with wilfully causing financial loss $72m SSNIT Saga Ernest Thompson, 4 others charged with wilfully causing financial loss
Metro Mass Allegations: I have no hand in MMT Scandal – Amoako Tuffuor Metro Mass Allegations I have no hand in MMT Scandal – Amoako Tuffuor
Businessman In Ghana: I make more money under NPP governments – Ibrahim Mahama Businessman In Ghana I make more money under NPP governments – Ibrahim Mahama
Business In Ghana: I was doing business before my brother became MP – Ibrahim Mahama Business In Ghana I was doing business before my brother became MP – Ibrahim Mahama
Market Tolls: “Kayayei” are exempted from AMA market toll Market Tolls “Kayayei” are exempted from AMA market toll
MTN Ghana: 3 big positions at MTN vacant MTN Ghana 3 big positions at MTN vacant

Recommended Videos

Business Insider: 75% Ghanaians would migrate abroad if given the chance - Survey Business Insider 75% Ghanaians would migrate abroad if given the chance - Survey
Tax Identification Number: Things You Can't Do Without A Tax Identification Number In Ghana Tax Identification Number Things You Can't Do Without A Tax Identification Number In Ghana
Business News: Women Own 46% Of Businesses In Ghana – MasterCard Report Business News Women Own 46% Of Businesses In Ghana – MasterCard Report



Top Articles

1 Investment Haven Ghana is the best place to do business in West Africa -...bullet
2 MTN Ghana 3 big positions at MTN vacantbullet
3 Menzgold Ghana Don't deposit money with Menzgold – BoG cautions...bullet
4 Metro Mass MD of Metro Mass says he’s being blackmailedbullet
5 Revolution Dentsu Aegis Network hosts Innovation Summit In Ghanabullet
6 Taxes In Ghana 3% VAT flat rate takes off in July 1bullet
7 Menzgold Ghana Investment company closes down its Gold Vault...bullet
8 Fuel Hikes Fuel prices to go up again – IESbullet
9 Business In Ghana I was doing business before my brother...bullet
10 Businessman In Ghana I make more money under NPP...bullet

Top Videos

1 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
2 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial...bullet
3 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
4 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
5 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
6 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
7 Video We are determined to move Ghana beyond aid - Bawumiabullet
8 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any...bullet
9 Entrepreneurship Creating Success Systems | StartUpSchoolbullet

Business

Zoomlion Dr Agyepong and Jospong Group win African Prestigious Awards
Capital Bank Aggrieved staff of defunct Capital Bank demand severance package
Banking In Ghana Financial institutions lost GH¢244m to financial fraud in 2016
Sanitation Ministry We don’t know the amount accrued from plastic import levy – Ministry