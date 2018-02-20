Home > News > Local >

500 Ghanaians stranded in Dubai, government reveals


Immigration 500 Ghanaians stranded in Dubai; forced to pay extra $30 per day spent

Speaking at a presser Tuesday, he said the security agencies are tracking down the rogue companies engaged in sending young people to the Gulf Region, especially Dubai.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

At least 500 Ghanaians are stranded in Dubai after they have been left to their fate by recruitment agencies and travel and tour companies under the pretext of engaging them in already secured jobs, government says.

In addition, the stranded Ghanaians are being forced to pay $30 per day for any extra day spent in excess of their visa term, the Information Minister disclosed on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media, Mustapha Hamid said the security agencies are tracking down the rogue companies engaged in sending young people to the Gulf Region, especially Dubai.

READ MORE: Senate petitioned to legalise bhang as presidential candidate confesses to smoking drug

He said investigations by government has revealed that the recruitment agencies charge between GHC8,000 and GHC15,000 to procure travel documents and travel visas for Ghanaians desperate for jobs in Dubai.

“These recruitment agencies solicit the assistance of Travel and Tour Operators, who act as sponsors of the visa application for a fee,” he continued: “Meanwhile, the visas that they secure for them are tourist visas which have only three months validly.”

“On their arrival in Dubai,” he said of the modus operandi of the agencies, “a corresponding agent takes charge and requests for an additional 1,000 Dirhams to cover accommodation for one month, while the job seeker is left alone to embark on a job search contrary to the promise of an assured job.”

He noted that given the validity of UAE tourist visas expire within three months, most Ghanaians are unable to secure work within the period, hence become illegal residents.

READ MORE: $150m is too small, I'm worth more than that - Bishop Oyedepo

“Their illegal immigration status obliges them to pay for any extra day spent in excess of their visa term, at $95 for extra day and $30 per day for any additional day spent in the UAE when they want to leave the country,” he said. “This is what has ensured that 500 of them have become stranded.

He also assured that measures have been put in place by government to bring the stranded Ghanaians home

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Health Issues: 'Discontinue picketing and go home'- gov't urges unemployed nurses Health Issues 'Discontinue picketing and go home'- gov't urges unemployed nurses
Health: 27,000 nurses to be recruited- Gov't assures unemployed nurses Health 27,000 nurses to be recruited- Gov't assures unemployed nurses
Road Crashes: Over 2000 died through road accident in 2017 Road Crashes Over 2000 died through road accident in 2017
Mass Failure: 383 out of 474 students fail law exams at Ghana School of Law Mass Failure 383 out of 474 students fail law exams at Ghana School of Law
Warning: Imminent rainstorm coming - Meteorological agency warns Warning Imminent rainstorm coming - Meteorological agency warns
Failed Promises: We'll show you 'pepper' in 2020 - Unemployed nurses threaten Nana Addo Failed Promises We'll show you 'pepper' in 2020 - Unemployed nurses threaten Nana Addo

Recommended Videos

Failed Promises: Nurses threaten to vote against NPP Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPP
Ebony's Death: Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viral Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viral
Local News: HIV/AIDS, stroke the leading causes of death in Koforidua Local News HIV/AIDS, stroke the leading causes of death in Koforidua



Top Articles

1 Revelations Ebony's father is Illuminati - Self-styled evangelist allegesbullet
2 Murder Achimota student killer freed as juvenile court decision is...bullet
3 Innovation Young Ghanaian who invented ‘water bicycle’ awarded full...bullet
4 State Cars Journalists keeping state cars to be named, shamed and...bullet
5 Health Issues 'Discontinue picketing and go home'- gov't urges...bullet
6 Wasawasa Women must take spiritual baths after menstruating to...bullet
7 Corruption Martin Amidu to investigate stolen money in...bullet
8 In Ashanti Region Man electrocuted to death in attempt to...bullet
9 Health Alert Consumers warned on cancer-causing metal...bullet
10 Warning Imminent rainstorm coming - Meteorological...bullet

Related Articles

Health 27,000 nurses to be recruited- Gov't assures unemployed nurses
Road Crashes Over 2000 died through road accident in 2017
Mass Failure 383 out of 474 students fail law exams at Ghana School of Law
Warning Imminent rainstorm coming - Meteorological agency warns
Failed Promises We'll show you 'pepper' in 2020 - Unemployed nurses threaten Nana Addo
Back To Work Ankaful nurses calls off strike
Church Business $150m is too small, I'm worth more than that - Bishop Oyedepo
Sale of Government Cars I have documents to expose Mahama’s deals – Kusi
Cannabis Sativa Senate petitioned to legalise bhang as presidential candidate confesses to smoking drug
Initiative Teachers trained on deworming pupils

Top Videos

1 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
2 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As Second Wifebullet
3 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000 drug jobbullet
4 Local News GCB closes down 31 branches of defunct UT, Capital bankbullet
5 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
6 Bugs On A Plane British airways warned by Ghana's aviation...bullet
7 Start-Up News Ghanaian founder just got $15 million to grow...bullet
8 #One Corner New dance craze hits Swedrubullet
9 Video Bishop Charles Agyin-Asare prays for Dr. Mahamudu...bullet
10 Local News Unity Hall And Katanga Of KNUST To Be...bullet

Local

Rev Bruce
Jungle Justice Allow soldiers to lash state money looters publicly - Methodist Bishop
Ankaful nurses on strike
Back To Work Ankaful nurses calls off strike
Accra High Court Court frees Achimota school student who shot his mate
Prof.-Francis-Allotey
RIP Gov't to give Prof Allotey a state burial