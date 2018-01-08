AMA Decongestion :  Accra Mayor fires 2 officials for failing to discharge their duties

news

The Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, Mohammed Adjei Sowah has dismissed 2 officials for failing to enforce the bye-laws of the Assembly.

The two men whose names are not known yet were relieved of their post immediately.

They failed to enforce a bye-law which demands that all vehicles must offload goods between 6 pm and 6 am.

However, the 2 who have been fired were present after 6 am when a vehicle was offloading goods at the Central Business District (CBD) of Accra.

Mr Sowah was on a tour in the same area to see how a planned decongestion exercise was going.

He chanced on the infractions and told the two, “for not enforcing the law, you’re fired today.”

The Mayor was not ready to listen even though the officials tried to give an explanation.

The Mayor, however, explained that this is a new rule “and it will continue, we have not said you should not offload your goods, we are saying you should do it between 6 pm and 6 am.”

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has started a major decongestion exercise to get hawkers and traders off the pavements and footbridges in the metropolis.

The AMA has earlier notified the hawkers of this exercise in the previous week.

The exercise is expected to cover the Central Business District, Kaneshie Market Area, N1 highway, Kwame Nkrumah Interchange and along the Odorkor-Kwashieman road.