Home > News > Local >

AMA Decongestion :  Accra Mayor fires 2 officials for failing to discharge their duties


AMA Decongestion Accra Mayor fires 2 officials for failing to discharge their duties

The two who have been dismissed failed to enforce a bye-law which demands that all vehicles must offload goods between 6 pm and 6 am.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, Mohammed Adjei Sowah has dismissed 2 officials for failing to enforce the bye-laws of the Assembly.

The two men whose names are not known yet were relieved of their post immediately.

They failed to enforce a bye-law which demands that all vehicles must offload goods between 6 pm and 6 am.

READ ALSO: Eastern region records 105 maternal deaths in 2017

However, the 2 who have been fired were present after 6 am when a vehicle was offloading goods at the Central Business District (CBD) of Accra.

Mr Sowah was on a tour in the same area to see how a planned decongestion exercise was going.

He chanced on the infractions and told the two, “for not enforcing the law, you’re fired today.”

The Mayor was not ready to listen even though the officials tried to give an explanation.

READ ALSO: FDA to ban songs that encourage alcohol consumption

The Mayor, however, explained that this is a new rule “and it will continue, we have not said you should not offload your goods, we are saying you should do it between 6 pm and 6 am.”

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has started a major decongestion exercise to get hawkers and traders off the pavements and footbridges in the metropolis.

The AMA has earlier notified the hawkers of this exercise in the previous week.

The exercise is expected to cover the Central Business District, Kaneshie Market Area, N1 highway, Kwame Nkrumah Interchange and along the Odorkor-Kwashieman road.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Rape Case: Lebanese 'rapist's' wife weeps in court Rape Case Lebanese 'rapist's' wife weeps in court
Photos: Dag Heward-Mills’ second son gets married in lavish wedding Photos Dag Heward-Mills’ second son gets married in lavish wedding
TV Licence: GBC considers deducting TV licence fee from public workers salaries TV Licence GBC considers deducting TV licence fee from public workers salaries
Branding: COCOBOD CEO branded chocolates on 60th birthday goes viral Branding COCOBOD CEO branded chocolates on 60th birthday goes viral
Alcoholic Beverages: FDA to ban songs that encourage alcohol consumption Alcoholic Beverages FDA to ban songs that encourage alcohol consumption
University Of Cape Coast: UCC Pro-VC wants government to restrict WhatsApp use University Of Cape Coast UCC Pro-VC wants government to restrict WhatsApp use

Recommended Videos

Demolishing: AMA begins major decongestion exercise Demolishing AMA begins major decongestion exercise
Flight Overbooking: KLM to pay stranded passengers €600 each Flight Overbooking KLM to pay stranded passengers €600 each
UCC Pro-VC wants government to restrict WhatsApp use UCC Pro-VC wants government to restrict WhatsApp use



Top Articles

1 Revelations Owusu Bempah's prophecy about journalist's death in 2018...bullet
2 New Year President Akufo-Addo meets Christian leadersbullet
3 Vehicle Registration Don't arrest DV, DP number plates - IGP warnsbullet
4 Relationship Owusu Bempah hopeful of a third wifebullet
5 Video Here are the shocking 2018 prophecies by Owusu Bempahbullet
6 Explanation This is why John Mahama did not attend Alhaji...bullet
7 At Mamfe Two people crushed to death in gory accidentbullet
8 Video 'Angel' reportedly shows up in TB Joshua's church...bullet
9 Security Sounds Kantanka vehicle calls Nana Addo a thiefbullet
10 Overbooking KLM to pay stranded passengers €600 eachbullet

Top Videos

1 President Akufo-Addo Kantanka vehicle calls Nana Addo a "thief"bullet
2 Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah Prophet reveals another popular journalist...bullet
3 NPP MP Kennedy Agyapong to pay GH¢5000 monthly salary to 5 highlife...bullet
4 TV Licence Anyone who refuses to pay TV licence is 'foolish' -...bullet
5 SCOAN 'Angel' reportedly appears in TB Joshua's churchbullet
6 Strong Women In Ghana Ghanaian women who inspired us in 2017bullet
7 Education Ignore free SHS critics - Father Campbell tells...bullet
8 Tradition First day of the final funeral rites of Asantehemaabullet
9 Cop Lynched Major Mahama's 'killers' demand compensationbullet
10 Libya-Slavery Migrant says he was sold into slavery by...bullet

Local

Maternal Mortality Eastern region records 105 maternal deaths in 2017
In Kumasi 5-month-old aborted foetus found dumped in gutter
Gitmo 2
Ex-Guantanamo Bay Detainees It’s time for GITMO 2 to return – Bentil
In Accra Woman, 4 others arrested for allegedly robbing orphanage