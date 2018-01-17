Ask Nana Addo relevant questions – Sikanku tells journalists

news

A Communications lecturer Dr Etse Sikanku has called on journalists who will be at the Flagstaff House today to avoid praising the President instead of asking relevant questions on Nana Addo’s first year in office.

In an interview with Accra-based Starr FM, Dr Sikanku said the media personnel present must ask relevant questions that will have an impact on Ghanaians.

“The media meeting the President is a rare communication tool and must be maximized by the media. As a media, we should ask the very sharp, pointed and specific questions when before the President today.”

“It would be prudent if Journalists go on the streets and talk to the people of Ghana. They should make it a point to know what their (citizens) concerns are and ask questions along those lines. We must avoid glorification of the president, avoid sycophantic questions. Ask straight and poignant questions,” he added.

This is President Akufo-Addo’s second meeting with the press since he took office on January 7, 2016.

A similar exercise was conducted in July 2017.

Most people expect the media personnel present to raise issues concerning vigilantism, the economy, Ghana’s stands on homosexuality, fight against corruption amongst others.