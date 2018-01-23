Cable thief dies on a 33,000-volt high tension pole

news

An alleged cable thief has died as a result of electrocution after he was found hanging on a 33,000-volt high tension pylon at Aboabo in Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi.

The young man who was only identified as Fatau had been found on the pole begging and promising to even pay residents if they could save him.

Residents reportedly said they notice a bright spark at about 2 a.m and decided to go out to figure out what could have caused the spark, only to come across the incident.

Myjoyonline.com reported some residents as having told Luv FM that "He was begging and promising us, he will give us some money if we brought him down."

Fatau is believed to be one of the people who have been stealing cables of the Electricity Company of Ghana in the area causing unstable power supply to the area.

The regional crime unit, fire service personnel and a team from the Electricity Company of Ghana reportedly arrived at the scene to remove the dead body, paving the way for investigations.