Court sentences 20-year-old Bantama rapist to 7 years in prison

A Kumasi Circuit Court has sentenced a 20-year-old man to 7 years imprisonment for participating in a ‘gang rape’ which occurred in Bantama in the Ashanti Region.

The video of the gang rape which was captured went viral thereby causing the police to arrest and investigate the matter.

The court found all the actors guilty of conspiracy to commit defilement. The oldest of the 5 culprits, Ernest Asare, was sentenced to prison with hard labour.

The other culprits who are minors and students in Junior and Senior High Schools have been referred to a District Court for sentencing.

The fifth convict was found guilty of an additional charge of aiding and abetting for filming the incident which later went viral on social media.

The 5 actors were arrested after an assemblyman in the area made a report when he saw the viral video on social media.

Non-governmental organization American Relief Center took interest in the case and offered assistance to the police. It paid for the police medical examination, transportation and an age assessment for some of the accused.

Five months after the incident, the court’s judgment has rendered the convicts and their families sad and hopeless.