Abomination :  Gang rape in Bantama normal – Assemblyman confirms

The Assembly member for the Bantama electoral area in the Ashanti region, Kwame Ofori, has revealed that gang rape is normal among the youth in the community.

He said gang rape happens often in Bantama.

The Assemblyman Member's comment comes at the back of a video circulating on social media, four young men were seen forcibly having sex with a teenage girl.

Though the police has arrested 3 young men suspected to be partakers in an alleged gang rape, Kwame Ofori said gang rape is rife among the youth in Bantama.

"Gang rape happens often in Bantama…Infact I have done everything possible to ensure that the boys who gang rape girls are caught but I have not been successful.

"But today this has become public by God’s grace…I am sure God wants the world to know what has been happening in Bantama…so in a way I am happy this has happened," he told Kumasi-based Ultimate FM.

The young men are seen taking turns to rape the teenager.

After the video went viral on social media, the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ashanti Regional Police Command has invited the 18-year old victim to assist in investigations.

Sources indicate that the 18-year-old girl is currently at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital undergoing a medical examination.

Meanwhile, the National Headquarters of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, has indicated that they have taken the matter seriously and will investigate it.

A statement issued by the CID called on the general public to stop sharing the video on social media.