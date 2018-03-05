Home > News > Local >

Hardcore Crime taken to the house of God as ICGC Church is robbed

The robbery is reported to have happened on Sunday dawn at around 2:00 AM.

The recent rise in robbery cases seem to have no boundary with the latest attempt being made on one of the biggest churches in the country.

On Sunday dawn the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Calvary Temple, was hit by a robbery attack by some unknown assailants.

Joy News reports that the robbers attempted to steal three 42 inches plasma screens used for projections during service.

However, their operation was subverted by a Police patrol team that was roaming around Sakumono and its environs.

The report said the armed robbers were in the process of stealing the plasma televisions but took to their heels upon hearing the sirens of the Police.

The gang managed to elope with the two other TV sets, leaving the church to use just one screen for projection during Sunday morning’s service

The robbers reportedly damaged one of the television sets after dropping it to the floor whiles rushing to escape the scene.

The church is yet to make any statement on the incident, but the head pastor of the ICGC Calvary Temple, Rev Anthony Cudjoe, is said to have warned the robbers return the stolen TV sets within 13 days or face the wrath of God.

This adds to the many robbery cases that have been recorded in the country in recent weeks.

Last week as many as five high-profile robbery cases were recorded in Accra, with some of the victims being gruesomely murdered by their attackers.

Government has taken steps to curb the situation by deploying the military to aid the Police in clamping down the perpetrators of these crimes.

However, it appears a lot more will need to be done in order to clamp down these stubborn armed robbers.

