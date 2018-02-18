Home > News > Local >

Ebony's father vows to respond to critics over daughter's death


Issues Ebony's father vows to respond to critics over daughter's death

According to him, he is not a "pushover" and that at the right time, he will respond to comments on the prophesies and commentaries surrounding the death of her star daughter.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ebony's father  Nana Opoku Kwarteng has serviced notice that he will respond to his daughter's critics at the appropriate time.

According to him, he is not a "pushover" and that at the right time, he will respond to comments on the prophesies and commentaries surrounding the death of her star daughter.

READ MORE: Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viral

He made the comments when controversial media personality Afia Schwarznegger visited him to sympathise with him.

In her comments, Afia Schwarznegger bemoaned the negative comments in broadcast panel discussions on Ebony's death.

"We have had enough of the noise surrounding her death. As family, you should put your feet down and demand the nonsense stop immediately. My heart can no longer handle it. She is human too,” she said.

Reacting to her comments, Mr Kwarteng said: “The family, particularly someone like me, Ohemaa would have said this about me, I’m mourning my daughter but I’m not a pushover, trust me.

READ MORE: Nana Addo expresses concern on recent spate of road accidents

"At the appropriate time. At this time you and I know we have so much on our hands, time is not with us so we will deal with the issue when that is done I will come out because there is much more to say, there are many questions and answers that I will need to find out and I will."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Public Funds: Auditor General to submit fraud cases to Special Prosecutor Public Funds Auditor General to submit fraud cases to Special Prosecutor
Free SHS: In speech, Akufo-Addo warns school heads against illegal fees Free SHS In speech, Akufo-Addo warns school heads against illegal fees
Riverine Operation: Military launches major anti-galamsey operation on river bodies Riverine Operation Military launches major anti-galamsey operation on river bodies
Corruption: Martin Amidu to investigate stolen money in offshore accounts - reports Corruption Martin Amidu to investigate stolen money in offshore accounts - reports
In Kumasi: 4 cars burnt as fire guts mechanic shop at Sofoline In Kumasi 4 cars burnt as fire guts mechanic shop at Sofoline
In Western Region: 42-year-old Nigerian 'sodomises' 7-year-old Ghanaian In Western Region 42-year-old Nigerian 'sodomises' 7-year-old Ghanaian

Recommended Videos

Local News: HIV/AIDS, stroke the leading causes of death in Koforidua Local News HIV/AIDS, stroke the leading causes of death in Koforidua
Local News: ‘I was healed by the hand of God’ – Dr. Bawumia Local News ‘I was healed by the hand of God’ – Dr. Bawumia
Job Creation: Free SHS Could Worsen Unemployment Situation – Amissah-Arthur Job Creation Free SHS Could Worsen Unemployment Situation – Amissah-Arthur



Top Articles

1 Revelations Ebony's father is Illuminati - Self-styled evangelist allegesbullet
2 Appointments Committee Suhuyini votes against Amidu's approval as...bullet
3 In Eastern Region Four persons arrested for killing 5-year-old boybullet
4 Valentine's Day This group gave disabled children chocolate on...bullet
5 Corruption Martin Amidu to investigate stolen money in offshore...bullet
6 In Western Region 42-year-old Nigerian 'sodomises' 7-year-old...bullet
7 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale...bullet
8 In Upper West Region Wa Airport set to begin operations soonbullet
9 Litigation Issues At long last, is this a sigh of relief...bullet
10 Politics Atuguba sparks fury over research on...bullet

Related Articles

Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viral
Road Death Toll Nana Addo expresses concern on recent spate of road accidents
Rest in Peace Ebony's death was an act of God - Kennedy Agyapong reveals
Prophecies Spiritual marriages are real - Owusu Bempah
Road Crashes 4 feared dead in gory accident on Achimota-Taifa road
Special Prosecutor Deputy Speaker backs Martin Amidu, amidst lawsuit from NDC
Revelations Ebony's father is Illuminati - Self-styled evangelist alleges
Lance Corporal Vondee Atsu Francis GAF investigating Ebony's soldier but denies detaining his body
Abeiku Santana Dead soldier, driver unknown to Ebony's managers
Poor Roads Another accident at spot Ebony crashed to death?

Top Videos

1 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
2 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000 drug jobbullet
3 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As Second Wifebullet
4 Local News GCB closes down 31 branches of defunct UT, Capital bankbullet
5 News On Street Children Stop giving money to street children-...bullet
6 Local News Police arrest men with bombs at Odorkorbullet
7 Start-Up News Ghanaian founder just got $15 million to grow...bullet
8 Bugs On A Plane British airways warned by Ghana's aviation...bullet
9 Local News Ghana Police To Hold Special Prayers Against...bullet
10 Video Bishop Charles Agyin-Asare prays for Dr....bullet

Local

Hilarious Facebook user makes cheating boyfriend write: "I won’t cheat no more" two hundred and forty times
Odorkor Bomb Scare Police conclude investigations into 'ISIS' suspects
Judiciary Online case filing to be introduced in March
Dr Eugene Dordoye
Mental Healthcare Embattled Ankaful Hospital Director fired