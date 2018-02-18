Ebony's father vows to respond to critics over daughter's death

news

Ebony's father Nana Opoku Kwarteng has serviced notice that he will respond to his daughter's critics at the appropriate time.

According to him, he is not a "pushover" and that at the right time, he will respond to comments on the prophesies and commentaries surrounding the death of her star daughter.

He made the comments when controversial media personality Afia Schwarznegger visited him to sympathise with him.

In her comments, Afia Schwarznegger bemoaned the negative comments in broadcast panel discussions on Ebony's death.

"We have had enough of the noise surrounding her death. As family, you should put your feet down and demand the nonsense stop immediately. My heart can no longer handle it. She is human too,” she said.

Reacting to her comments, Mr Kwarteng said: “The family, particularly someone like me, Ohemaa would have said this about me, I’m mourning my daughter but I’m not a pushover, trust me.

"At the appropriate time. At this time you and I know we have so much on our hands, time is not with us so we will deal with the issue when that is done I will come out because there is much more to say, there are many questions and answers that I will need to find out and I will."