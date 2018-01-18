Home > News > Local >

Fine or jail people who urinate in public - MP


Zanetor Rawlings Fine or jail people who urinate in public - MP

The Member of Parliament for Klottey Korley Zanetor Rawlings asked whether "so many people suddenly developed urinary incontinence" for them to be urinating everywhere in public.

The Member of Parliament for Klottey Korley Zanetor Rawlings has said that people who urinate in public must be prosecuted or fined.

According to her, in other countries, people who urinate in public are fined a GHC 5,000 ($1,000) or jailed for up to 6 months.

On her Facebook timeline, she said that the practice of urinating in public seems to have become normal among many Ghanaians.

“It seems to have become the norm for motorists and pedestrians to just stop wherever they feel like it, in order to pee. It doesn’t matter whether they are in a residential estate, on the highway or in front of a school, government ministry or an embassy.”

“We must not address open defecation without tackling this problem of public urination,” she added.

Open defecation is one challenge most Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) are battling to end in their areas.

Some MMDAs have set up task forces to ensure that such indiscipline acts do not continue to occur.

In the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo- Abirem (KEAA) Municipality of the Central Region the Assemblyman for Sidi-Ahwene Electoral Area was arrested for openly defecating at a beach in Elmina by the task force.

The KEEA Municipal Environmental Officer, Alex Kwame Damptey said the Assemblyman was caught while defecating at Dentsedo Line in Elmina.

“He was arrested by the task force in the early hours while he was busily easing himself at the beach…no one came to report to us, the task force caught him in the act.”

“KEEA was among the municipalities in the Central Region that suffered a lot during the cholera outbreak two years ago, hence we vouched to stop open defecation,” he added.

Read the full statement below:

You know there is a major problem in society when people shamelessly urinate in full view of the public. It seems to have become the norm for motorists and pedestrians to just stop wherever they feel like it, in order to pee. It doesn’t matter whether they are in a residential estate, on the highway or in front of a school, government ministry or an embassy.

The trend in public urination has no respect for who, what, when, where! What on Earth has happened to us? Have so many people suddenly developed urinary incontinence? Once upon a time, not too long ago, people felt embarrassed to behave like this.

In some countries, the fine for such behaviour is a spot fine of the GHS 5,000 ($1,000) or up to 6 months in jail. We must not address open defecation without tackling this problem of public urination! Just like the problem of garbage disposal, the triad of ATTITUDES, FACILITIES and ENFORCEMENT must be operationalised.

2018, six decades post-independence and we are still dealing with this?!

