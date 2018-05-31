Home > News > Local >

First Lady not interested in pursuing UGMC protestor case


#OpenUGMCNow First Lady not interested in pursuing UGMC placard holding protestor case – Aide

Reginald Sekyi-Brown was detained by the police after he stood too close to the First Lady who was delivering a speech at a sod-cutting ceremony for the construction of a pediatric intensive care unit at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo will not pursue any case against the student of the University of Ghana who tried to disrupt her speech with a placard on Wednesday.

The press secretary told Accra-based Citi FM that “The First Lady is not interested in the matter. She doesn’t find anything wrong with it. She even told the police to let him go.”

Reginald Sekyi-Brown was detained by the police after he stood too close to the First Lady who was delivering a speech at a sod-cutting ceremony for the construction of a pediatric intensive care unit at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

READ ALSO: Court sentences 20-year-old Bantama rapist to 7 years in prison

He was carrying a placard which read ‘Open UGMC Now’.

This campaign has been going on for some time now.

play

 

Reginald Sekyi-Brown has also been leading a social media campaign which is calling for the immediate opening of the University of Ghana Medical Centre with the hashtag: #OpenUGMCNow.

READ ALSO: I have a daughter with late Deputy NEIP CEO; I demand justice – Kennedy Agyapong

Meanwhile, the Accra Regional Police Command PRO, Efia Tenge confirmed Reginald’s arrest “the Police interrogated him to find out who he was, what he was holding and whether he had any ulterior motives.”

“We don’t need to see a person physically with a weapon before we whisk them away,” she added.

Reginald also narrated his side of the story saying “When I was brought here [Korle Bu Police station], I was told to write a statement and what they intimated when I was being brought here was that I disrupted the programme.”

“There was a tall, lanky woman who said the bag I was holding might contain certain dangerous equipment and that they should bring it to the station to verify what I might have in the bag. When she made that statement, I stated that if she is accusing me of carrying such dangerous materials, the burden of proof lies on her and my bag is right before them; they can search it. I have my laptop, I have my iPad, I have iPhone and my charger, those were the items in my bag, and if that is what we call harmful in Ghana then that is unfortunate,” he added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Medical Negligence: CEO of Obengfo Hospital charged with murder Medical Negligence CEO of Obengfo Hospital charged with murder
UN repatriates Ghana Police peacekeepers following sexual scandal UN repatriates Ghana Police peacekeepers following sexual scandal
Investigative journalism: GJA calls for 24-hour protection for Anas Investigative journalism GJA calls for 24-hour protection for Anas
Anas Exposé: Report to the Police if Anas is corrupt – Kweku Baako dares Ken Agyapong Anas Exposé Report to the Police if Anas is corrupt – Kweku Baako dares Ken Agyapong
Compensation: Supreme Court compensates teacher with GHc45K for wrongfully jailing him 15 years Compensation Supreme Court compensates teacher with GHc45K for wrongfully jailing him 15 years
Unemployment: Gov’t doesn’t owe you jobs – Health Minister tells jobless nurses Unemployment Gov’t doesn’t owe you jobs – Health Minister tells jobless nurses

Recommended Videos

Local News: Over 200 trainee nurses picket again over NABCO Local News Over 200 trainee nurses picket again over NABCO
Local News: Registration for Ghana Card begins today Local News Registration for Ghana Card begins today
Local News: Put a padlock on your virginity till you're 18 – Gender Minister Local News Put a padlock on your virginity till you're 18 – Gender Minister



Top Articles

1 Galamsey Chinese, Togolese illegal miners arrested in Upper Denkyirabullet
2 FAKE Seriously! No, those pictures are not of the world-famous Anas...bullet
3 VIDEO Anas throws ‘shade’ at Kennedy Agyapongbullet
4 Negligence? Police investigate mysterious death of Deputy NEIP CEO...bullet
5 Anas Exposé Ken Agyapong wants dismissed judges reinstated; says...bullet
6 Check Profile Here are the models whose photos were released...bullet
7 Anas Exposé Ghanaians blast Kennedy Agyapong over attacks on...bullet
8 GPRTU Transport fares to go up 'this week'bullet
9 Recalcitrant GHANASS student storms Police station with...bullet
10 Failed Recruits Armed Forces sack 17 recruits for...bullet

Top Videos

1 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room number to investors"bullet
2 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
3 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
4 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes...bullet
5 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
6 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
7 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet
8 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
9 Military Pack US historian Horne links US military...bullet
10 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children...bullet

Local

Four (4) of the five (5) suspected Bantama rapists
Bantama Gang Rape Court sentences 20-year-old Bantama rapist to 7 years in prison
#OpenUGMCNow Police arrest former UG student for raising #OpenUGMC placard
Ghanaians just started #IAmAnas trend and you'd probably want to join
Twitter Reactions Ghanaians just started #IAmAnas trend and you'd probably want to join
Stacy Offie Darko
Video Mother of late Deputy NEIP CEO speaks following daughter’s demise