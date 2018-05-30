news

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has confirmed reports that he has a 6-year-old daughter with the late Deputy CEO of the National Entrepreneurship Innovation Programme (NEIP).

In an interview with NET2 TV, Mr Agyapong said he and Stacy Offei Darko were never married but had a child who recently turned six years old.

“I have a child with Stacy. In fact, she celebrated her sixth birthday just recently on April 5th but Stacy and I were not together. She had her life to live,” he revealed.

READ ALSO: Police arrest former UG student for raising #OpenUGMC placard

Mr. Agyapong said he “received a call from Honourable Ahmed Arthur last week Wednesday asking me if I’ve heard about Stacy’s death.”

After finding out that she died at Obengfo hospital which is popular for the bad reasons he was shocked.

Mr Agyapong said the death of Stacy in inconveniencing him and therefore demanded justice for his daughter.

“I need justice for my daughter. I don’t care and I’m not ashamed. The child is now with me. She has to wake up at 5 am each day to go to school in Tema. I wouldn’t be doing all these things if her mother was around so I’m concerned. I need justice for my daughter,” he said.

READ ALSO: Kennedy Agyapong not captured in video – Baako

On the cause of Stacy’s death, Kennedy Agyapong said the mother lied about the actual cause of her daughter’s death.

He said the Acting General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu took Stacy and another lady to the Obengfo Hospital on a Saturday for the ladies to do fat transfer.

“Stacy didn’t die from Malaria like the mother is saying. If she says that it’s wrong because she’s disgracing the doctor as well. According to John Boadu, Stacy complained of excess fat in her biceps and thighs and decided to do a surgery at the Obengfo Hospital. The doctor wasn’t able to attend to her on the Saturday John Boadu drove her and the other lady there but promised to do that on Monday.”

Meanwhile, the Police have arrested the Director of the Advanced Body Sculpt Centre, Obengfo Hospital, Dr Dominic Obeng-Andoh after the death of the Deputy Chief Executive Officer for National Entrepreneurship Innovation Programme (NEIP), Stacy Offei Darko at the facility.

The Obengfo Hospital has since been temporarily closed.

Previous controversy

This is not the first time this hospital has courted controversy.

In January 2017, the Medical and Dental Council closed down Obengfo Hospital for operating illegally.

This was to ensure that the hospital acquired the necessary license for operation.

That was the second legal action the facility faced after the council revoked Dr Obeng-Andoh’s license in 2013 for operating illegally.

READ ALSO: Here are the centres to register for your Ghana Card

“The last time he [Dr. Obeng-Andoh] renewed his registration was in 2013, and he was supposed to renew his registration each year after it expired on 21st December 2012. We have made our presentations to the appropriate institutions, and we expect the appropriate actions to the taken,”the Registrar of the Medical and Dental Council, Dr Eli Atikpui told Accra-based Citi FM at the time.

In December 2016, Dr Obeng-Andoh was, also arrested following several complaints of medical complications received by the Dental and Medical Council from some persons who had patronised the facility.

The Council said that Dr Obeng-Andoh’s practice was dangerous to the lives of his patients hence the move to stop his operations.