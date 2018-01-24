Home > News > Local >

‘Gitmo 2 can’t go back; they’re refugees’ – Gov’t


Ex-Guantanamo Bay Detainees ‘Gitmo 2 can’t go back; they’re refugees’ – Gov’t

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, told Parliament that the ex-detainees cannot go back because they were granted refugee status under the Mahama government.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, has said that the government cannot ask the former Guantanamo Bay detainees to return to their country.

The Foreign Affairs Minister told Parliament that this is because the former detainees were granted refugee status under the Mahama government in July 2016.

“The government at the time granted the two detainees refugee status. This followed a request by National Security to the then-Chairman of the Ghana Refugee Board. They were issued a decision letter dated 21st July 2016, recognizing their status as refugees.”

Mrs Botchway explained that the agreement signed between the government of Ghana and United States of America indicated that, the US has no obligation to the detainees after the initial two-year agreement.

READ ALSO: Victim’s mother threatens to curse anyone who denies her daughter justice

Meanwhile, Ghana has the responsibility to integrate the two into the Ghanaian society because they have obtained refugee status.

The Minister further explained that “the implication is that, in accordance with the United Nations Convention on the Status of Refugees of 1951, and the 1967 protocol on the Status of refugees as well as the provisions of the Refugee Law (1992) PNDC Law 305 (d) of Ghana, the two have attained the status of refugees in our country.”

play

 

She added that the essential component of the refugee status in Ghana “is protection against return to a country where a person has reason to fear persecution.”

“Accordingly, the government is constrained to explore any further options at this time, and will await an in-depth examination of the matter by the appropriate agencies,” Mrs Botchway added.

Meanwhile, the Minority Spokesperson on Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has assured the government of support from his side of Parliament. He said the Minority will cooperate in finding a lasting resolution to the matter.

“I get the impression that the honourable Foreign Minister is asking for more time for the government to decide. We can assure them that we will be willing to work with them so that we can find a permanent solution to this matter. We will engage in politics that you can be assured it's not opportunistic, and will be in the national interest as we find a permanent solution to this matter.”

The two detainees of Yemeni nationality, Mahmud Umar Muhammad Bin Atef and Khalid Muhammad Salih Al-Dhuby, who were in detention for 14 years after being linked with terrorist group Al-Qaeda, were brought to Ghana in January 2016, for a period of two years.

At the time when they came to Ghana, a statement released by the then-Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hanna Tetteh, on January 6, 2015, did not explicitly state that the former detainees would necessarily have to leave the country after the agreement expired. The statement said the two may leave the country after the two-year period, suggesting the decision was in their hands.

READ ALSO: Ghana police chase 3 guys for leaking kitchen stool sex tape

Many Ghanaians criticized the government of the day for taking such a decision.

Two citizens; Margaret Bamful and Henry Nana Boakye, further sued the former Attorney General and the Minister of Interior contending that the two were being hosted illegally.

The Supreme Court declared as unconstitutional the agreement between the Mahama government and the United States.

The Supreme Court ordered the government to send the agreement to Parliament for ratification or have the two detainees sent back to the US.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Agreement: We had consensual sex - Student in Breman Eduman sex tape confesses Agreement We had consensual sex - Student in Breman Eduman sex tape confesses
Ellembele Gang Rape: Victim’s mother threatens to curse anyone who denies her daughter justice Ellembele Gang Rape Victim’s mother threatens to curse anyone who denies her daughter justice
Police Recruitment: Police announce next phase of 2017/2018 recruitment Police Recruitment Police announce next phase of 2017/2018 recruitment
UG Hospital Ownership: Prof. Ernest Aryeetey steps down from UG hospital board UG Hospital Ownership Prof. Ernest Aryeetey steps down from UG hospital board
Eduman Sex Tape: Ghana police chase 3 guys for leaking kitchen stool sex tape Eduman Sex Tape Ghana police chase 3 guys for leaking kitchen stool sex tape
Busted: 78 suspects in police grips for Kwabenya cell break Busted 78 suspects in police grips for Kwabenya cell break

Recommended Videos

News On Street Children: Stop giving money to street children- Gender Minister News On Street Children Stop giving money to street children- Gender Minister
Holiday: Speaker wants Ghana’s republic day changed to January 7 Holiday Speaker wants Ghana’s republic day changed to January 7
Bribery and Corruption: Man threatens to arrest policemen for taking bribe Bribery and Corruption Man threatens to arrest policemen for taking bribe



Top Articles

1 18+ Video Headmaster caught having sex with 16-year-old pupilbullet
2 Eduman Sex Tape Ghana police chase 3 guys for leaking kitchen stool...bullet
3 In Ofankor Leaking gas from a fallen tanker causes fear and panicbullet
4 Payday Trainee nurses to receive allowances by the end of this weekbullet
5 Free SHS Policy Government releases Ghc35.9m to fund schools for...bullet
6 Poor Working Conditions Angry police officers to demonstrate...bullet
7 Eduman Sex Tape Stop sharing leaked video – Police warns...bullet
8 In Western Region 4 men allegedly gang-rape 14-year old...bullet
9 Breaking News Dr. KB Asante reported deadbullet
10 Agreement We had consensual sex - Student in Breman...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
2 Beef? Rawlings and Mahama 'snub' each other at 25th anniversary of 4th...bullet
3 SCOAN 'Angel' reportedly appears in TB Joshua's churchbullet
4 Bribery and Corruption Man threatens to arrest policemen for...bullet
5 Drug Addiction This boy started sniffing weed at 16bullet
6 Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah Prophet reveals another popular...bullet
7 President Akufo-Addo Kantanka vehicle calls Nana Addo a "thief"bullet
8 Holiday Speaker wants Ghana’s republic day changed to...bullet
9 Education President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo hints...bullet
10 NPP MP Kennedy Agyapong to pay GH¢5000 monthly salary...bullet

Local

The headmaster of Breman Eduman D/A Basic School, Robert Sepey,
Eduman Sex Tape Headmaster of Breman Eduman Basic School dismissed
WhatsApp Image 2018-01-19 at 18.16.31.jpeg
In Agogo Cattle owner narrates ordeal after losing over 340 cattle following military invasion
banner_4.jpg
Crime Gov't still in control despite Ghana’s security lapses - Interior Minister
EOCO hasn't cleared EC’s Opoku Amankwah
EC Brouhaha EOCO hasn't cleared EC’s Opoku Amankwah