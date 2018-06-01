Gov’t to operationalise UG Medical Centre by July

news

The Government of Ghana has taken steps to operationalise the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) with immediate effect.

The facility, which was inaugurated in 2016, has been left dormant following an impasse between the University Board and government.

The subject had cooled in recent months, but roared its head again this week when a final-year UG student engineered a civil protest during an event attended by the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo.

Sekyi-Brown Reginald was arrested by the Korle-Bu Police on Wednesday after he staged a protest in the presence of the First Lady.

Reginald interrupted Mrs. Akufo-Addo presentation, holding in his hand a placard with the inscription “Open UGMC Now”.

Although, he was later released, a section of the public took up the matter, criticizing government’s refusal to operationalise the facility.

However, following incessant pressure, government has now decided to set up an Interim Board to test run the equipment at the facility.

A statement signed by the deputy Information Minister, Perry Okudzeto, said “as a first step, the Interim Board between now and July 2018 will complete the staffing process and ensure the provision of final logistics required for a smooth take-off.”

It added: “Government as chief stakeholder shares in the public sentiment to operationalise the facility as soon as possible.

“It is, however, important to note that the above processes are completed to provide the best care for patients who will be patronising the facility.

“Government has additionally secured funds to construct the Phase 2 of the project which will enable it function optimally.

“Government wishes to state its commitment to providing quality healthcare to the people of Ghana.”

The first phase of the $217 million University of Ghana Medical Centre was completed in 2016, but has since remained idle due to disagreements between the University and the Health Ministry over who to manage it.