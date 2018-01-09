Home > News > Local >

Guantanamo Bay Detainees :  Ghana’s deal with US to host Gitmo 2 expires


Guantanamo Bay Detainees Ghana’s deal with US to host Gitmo 2 expires

The agreement between Ghana and the US on Guantanamo Bay Detainees effectively came to an end on January 6, 2018 – which marks two years of their stay in Ghana.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
gitmo.png play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The controversial agreement between Ghana and the USA that over the saw the nation accept to host two ex-Guantanamo Bay detainees has effectively ended.

READ ALSO: In Upper East: Stop giving your children Akan names - Northern Chief warns

The agreement effectively came to an end on January 6, 2018 – which marks two years of their stay in Ghana.

In 2016 Ghana accepted to host two Yemeni nationals who were ex-convicts of the US-operated Guantanamo Bay Prison.

The two, identified as Mahmud Umar Muhammad Bin Atef and Khalid Muhammad Salih Al-Dhuby, were transferred to Ghana for a two-year period following efforts to close down the Guantanamo Bay Prison.

READ ALSO: Rape Case: Lebanese 'rapists' wife weeps in court

However, the move was met with criticism from a large section of Ghanaians who saw the arrival of the two ex-detainees as a threat to national security.

The matter was subsequently debated in court after two citizens – Margaret Bamful and Henry Nana Boakye – sued the former Attorney General and the Minister of Interior.

The plaintiffs maintained that the hosting of the two was illegal, while praying the court to repeal the agreement in order for the two ex-detainees to be returned back to the US.

A ruling by the Supreme Court, presided over by Justice Sophia Akuffo, stated that the stay of the duo in the country was illegal, while also ordering government to subject the agreement to Parliamentary approval.

READ ALSO: Demolishing: AMA begins major decongestion exercise

The court contended that their stay in Ghana was unconstitutional since the Mahama government did not seek approval from Parliament before accepting them into the country.

However, earlier in August 2017 the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, had indicated to Parliament that her outfit was working on an exit plan for the two ex-Guantanamo Bay detainees.

According to her, there will be “no further obligation” to keep the two in Ghana when their stay expires on January 6, 2018, unless government renegotiates the agreement with the US.

It remains to be seen, though, if the ruling NPP government will send the two ex-detainees away or renegotiate their stay in the country.

It must be noted, however, that the then opposition NPP was highly critical of the hosting of the Gitmo two by the erstwhile Mahama administration.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

In Central Region: River gods forbid girls from going to school In Central Region River gods forbid girls from going to school
Corruption Fight: Special Prosecutor will only jail houseflies - Jacob Osei Yeboah Corruption Fight Special Prosecutor will only jail houseflies - Jacob Osei Yeboah
Free SHS: La PRESEC headmaster, 8 others pardoned after charging unapproved fees Free SHS La PRESEC headmaster, 8 others pardoned after charging unapproved fees
In Aboabo: Two men arrested for gambling in classroom In Aboabo Two men arrested for gambling in classroom
Sex Job: I slept with over 1,000 prostitutes in Kumasi - Man confesses Sex Job I slept with over 1,000 prostitutes in Kumasi - Man confesses
100K Expats Saga: Parliament set to begin probe on live telecast 100K Expats Saga Parliament set to begin probe on live telecast

Recommended Videos

Beef? Rawlings and Mahama 'snub' each other at 25th anniversary of 4th Republic celebration Beef? Rawlings and Mahama 'snub' each other at 25th anniversary of 4th Republic celebration
Demolishing: AMA begins major decongestion exercise Demolishing AMA begins major decongestion exercise
Flight Overbooking: KLM to pay stranded passengers €600 each Flight Overbooking KLM to pay stranded passengers €600 each



Top Articles

1 Revelations Owusu Bempah's prophecy about journalist's death in 2018...bullet
2 Photos Dag Heward-Mills’ second son gets married in lavish weddingbullet
3 New Year President Akufo-Addo meets Christian leadersbullet
4 Explanation This is why John Mahama did not attend Alhaji Bature’s...bullet
5 Video 'Angel' reportedly shows up in TB Joshua's church during...bullet
6 Video Here are the shocking 2018 prophecies by Owusu Bempahbullet
7 Relationship Owusu Bempah hopeful of a third wifebullet
8 TV Licence GBC considers deducting TV licence fee from...bullet
9 Vehicle Registration Don't arrest DV, DP number plates -...bullet
10 In Upper East Stop giving your children Akan names -...bullet

Related Articles

Maternal Mortality Eastern region records 105 maternal deaths in 2017
Ex-Guantanamo Bay Detainees It’s time for GITMO 2 to return – Bentil
Politics Trump’s Jerusalem Aberration—Ghana panders to divisive global power politics again
Ghana Passport Government to increase passport fees by 100%
Gitmo detainees controversy Parliament briefed on ex-Gitmo detainees in closed-sitting
Confess Nana Addo must come clean on Gitmo issue - Kwesi Pratt
Wrong deal Gitmo saga; an example of Mahama's leadership failure - Nana Addo
No fear I'm proud of Mahama over Gitmo detainees - Akua Donkor

Top Videos

1 President Akufo-Addo Kantanka vehicle calls Nana Addo a "thief"bullet
2 NPP MP Kennedy Agyapong to pay GH¢5000 monthly salary to 5 highlife...bullet
3 Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah Prophet reveals another popular journalist...bullet
4 SCOAN 'Angel' reportedly appears in TB Joshua's churchbullet
5 TV Licence Anyone who refuses to pay TV licence is 'foolish' -...bullet
6 Beef? Rawlings and Mahama 'snub' each other at 25th...bullet
7 Strong Women In Ghana Ghanaian women who inspired us in 2017bullet
8 Flight Overbooking KLM to pay stranded passengers €600 eachbullet
9 Tradition First day of the final funeral rites of...bullet
10 Demolishing AMA begins major decongestion exercisebullet

Local

sars-police.jpg
In Agogo 3 soldiers, 1 policeman shot by armed herdsmen
$100K Expats Saga Organisers did no wrong in 'cash for dinner seats affair' - IMANI boss
Rape Case Lebanese 'rapist's' wife weeps in court
AMA Decongestion Accra Mayor fires 2 officials for failing to discharge their duties