Ibrahim Mahama's Exton Cubic drags Minister, DCE to court

Mining company Exton Cubic Group Limited is considering taking legal actions against the Ashanti Regional Minister and District Chief Executive (DCE) for Atwima Mponua for what it called the unlawful seizure of Ibrahim Mahama's Engineers and Planners (E&P) vehicles and mining equipment.

According to the company, they have acquired all the necessary documentation and permits to operate at Nyinahini.

The Kumasi Human Rights Court, presided over by Mr Justice A. Kwofa, adjourned the case to Monday, March 5, 2018, after Principal State Attorney, Ms Gyamfuah Sarpong, representing the Ashanti Regional Minister and the DCE pleaded for time.

She had told the court that she was waiting for some information from Accra.

Mining equipment seized

Some mining equipment and vehicles of a sub-contractor of Exton Cubic Group, Engineers, and planners were seized at Nynahini in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti by the police for what it called unlawful prospecting for bauxite in the Nyinahini Bauxite concession.

The company had revealed that the seizure of their vehicles and mining equipment cost the company over $40,000 daily.

According to Exton Cubic, the losses started on August 20, 2017, when the vehicles were impounded in the Nyinahin township.

Exton Cubic wins gov't for revocation of licence

An Accra High Court presided by Justice Ackah-Boafo has ruled against the decision by the Lands and Natural Resources Minister, John Amewu, over the revocation of the mining permits of the company.

By the judgement, the mining license of Exton Cubic to prospect for bauxite in the Ashanti Region, has been restored.

He also directed that the company should be given an opportunity to remedy the areas it had faulted during the processes describing the decision to revoke the lease as "whimsical, capricious and illegal."