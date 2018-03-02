Mother-of-three robbed, stabbed to death in Obuasi

news

The rising rate of crime in the country appears to be gaining more grounds, with the latest robbery incident recorded in Obuasi in the Ashanti region.

A group of armed men attacked a 44-year-old mother-of-three and stabbed her to death whiles she was returning from work.

The incident took place on Wednesday night, with the robbers bolting with the victim’s handbag containing a mobile phone and an unspecified amount of money.

Accra-based Class FM reports that the woman died on the spot after she was stabbed deep in the stomach.

The victim was reportedly a few metres away from home and had even earlier informed her husband in a phone conversation that she was almost home only for her to be stabbed to death a few minutes later.

The perpetrators of the heinous crime are yet to be apprehended after they escaped the scene, leaving the victim lifeless.

This comes after many other robbery cases were recorded in other parts of the country, raising serious questions about the nation’s security.

Many Ghanaians have lamented the fragile state of the country in recent months, with robbery attacks gaining grounds quite quickly.

Just three months into 2018 and over five different high-profile robbery cases have been recorded in Accra, with countless others taking place in other regions.

Also, earlier this week, some armed robbers invaded the offices of Royal Motors Limited and bolted with an undisclosed amount of money after snatching three vehicles.

In another development, a Lebanese businessman was shot dead by armed robbers when he went to withdraw money from the Tema Industrial Area Zenith Bank branch, with the robbers running off with a sum of GHc200,000.

Meanwhile, government has announced that it will deploy the military to team up with the Police to fight crime in the country.

The Minister of State in charge of National Security, Bryan Acheampong, said government is working on equipping the Police and increasing their numbers to be able to protect the citizenry.

“We are looking at the numbers of the police personnel. Obviously the 30,000 to 35,000 is inadequate to protect us and so we are working with Ministry of Interior and Ministry of Finance to get more allocation,” Mr. Acheampong said

“I think they got about 2000 plus or so for the year 2017 and obviously that is not enough, so, Interior and Finance are looking at making room to get more numbers to the police. But in the meantime, to comfort Ghanaians and to provide real solutions or an action to stem the increase in armed robbery, we are going to use the military to beef up the police forces in the new development areas that are springing up…”

The Minority in Parliament has also called for the immediate removal of the Inspector General of Police, David Asante-Apeatu, insisting he has clearly shown that he lacks innovative ideas to fight crime in the country.