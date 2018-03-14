Home > News > Local >

Deputy Speaker calls for ‘shoot-to-kill’ policy against illegal miners


Galamsey Menace Deputy Speaker calls for ‘shoot-to-kill’ policy against illegal miners

  • Published:
play Mr. Joseph Osei Owusu
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ghana’s security agencies should be given the power to shoot anyone caught engaging in illegal mining practices, the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei Owusu has clamoured.

In recent years Ghana has chalked some successes in the fight against illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

Government has made the menace one of its primary aims, and has put in place measures to ensure that the country does not lose any more lands and water bodies to such illegal operations.

Last year, an anti-galamsey taskforce made up of police and military named Operation Vanguard was launched to fight the activities of 'galamseyers' and to protect the environment.

READ ALSO: 86 Ghanaians deported from USA arrive in Ghana

The task force has since made many arrests, although there are still some illegal miners who have proved to be recalcitrant.

The First Deputy Speaker of Parliament believes the best way to stop the act is to give the Police the power to shoot offenders.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament Monday, Mr. Osei Owusu said the country needs to take a strong strand if the fight against illegal mining is to be won.

“Sometimes we need to be strong on wrongdoers. We are pampering wrongdoers in this country too much…and they are not many anyway,” he asserted.

“Mr Speaker, we should stand by the military, operation Vanguard and we should all stand together to ensure that our water bodies are clean and safe.”

READ ALSO: Zoomlion not to blame for filth in Accra - Okoe Vanderpuije

Meanwhile, the Second Deputy Speaker Alban Bagbin disagreed with the suggestions made by his colleague.

According to him, dialoguing with the illegal miners is a better way of solving the issue than adopting extreme measures.

"It is only the military that is trained in war situations to shoot to kill, one man, one bullet...I don't think we are at that stage now...I don't support any Ghanaian killing any Ghanaian...,” Mr. Bagbin said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Prisons Recruitment: Prison Service extends recruitment exercise Prisons Recruitment Prison Service extends recruitment exercise
Watch Video: Obinim dashes woman a child from his children warehouse Watch Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his children warehouse
Immigration: 86 Ghanaians deported from USA arrive in Ghana Immigration 86 Ghanaians deported from USA arrive in Ghana
Marriage Blues: Man arrested for attempting suicide because he was denied sex Marriage Blues Man arrested for attempting suicide because he was denied sex
Mecca: Hajj pilgrims to pay GHC 15,000 - I.C Quaye Mecca Hajj pilgrims to pay GHC 15,000 - I.C Quaye
Sanitation Issues: Zoomlion not to blame for filth in Accra - Okoe Vanderpuije Sanitation Issues Zoomlion not to blame for filth in Accra - Okoe Vanderpuije

Recommended Videos

Local News: Blackboard Computer Teacher Goes To Microsoft Summit In Singapore Local News Blackboard Computer Teacher Goes To Microsoft Summit In Singapore
Video: Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children warehouse' Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children warehouse'
Security Analyst Warns: Flagstaff House Is A Dangerous Place For Nana Addo Security Analyst Warns Flagstaff House Is A Dangerous Place For Nana Addo



Top Articles

1 Photos Freemasons attend K.B Asante's funeralbullet
2 Visa Bounce Finding it difficult to get US visa? Here's what the US...bullet
3 Crime Fake soldier among Bawumia's security detail arrestedbullet
4 Sanitation Issues Zoomlion not to blame for filth in Accra - Okoe...bullet
5 Crime 35 year-old farmer kills girlfriend, 19bullet
6 Homosexuality 'There are far more gays in Ghana than Ghanaians...bullet
7 Kwabenya Police Station Another Kwabenya cell escapee arrestedbullet
8 In Ashanti Region Police arrest two for selling human head...bullet
9 Health Hazard Ghana to ban shisha smoking by Junebullet
10 Human Trafficking 2 remanded for attempting to traffic...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000 drug jobbullet
2 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
3 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
4 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
5 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
6 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet
7 Health File 80% new cases of HIV/AIDS were recorded in 2017bullet
8 Local News GCB closes down 31 branches of defunct UT,...bullet
9 Start-Up News Ghanaian founder just got $15 million to...bullet
10 Video Bishop Charles Agyin-Asare prays for Dr....bullet

Local

Sanitation Ghana loses $79m per year to open defecation
Samuel Atta Akyea
Solution It will cost Ghana $700m to end the floods in Accra - Atta Akyea
Kpando rainstorm
Rainstorm 250 residents rendered homeless in Kpando
Justice Court orders YEA to pay GH¢6,000 each to dismissed staff