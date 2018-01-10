Home > News > Local >

Prof. Mike Ocquaye :  Speaker wants Ghana’s Republic Day changed to January 7


Prof. Mike Ocquaye Speaker wants Ghana’s Republic Day changed to January 7

Prof. Mike Ocquaye has argued that Ghana's Republic Day should be moved from July 1 to January 7.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Speaker of Parliament Prof. Mike Ocquaye has called for Ghana’s Republic Day to be moved from the 1st of July to the 7th of January.

According to him, it is erroneous to use a date in Ghana’s First Republic to mark the country’s Republic Day, whiles we are actually in the Fourth Republic.

READ ALSO: Political Power: I was not trained to be a lair – Mahama

Ghana became a Republic on 1st July 1960 after Dr Kwame Nkrumah was sworn into office as the nation’s very first president.

The date has since been known as Ghana’s Republic Day and is observed as a statutory public holiday each year.

play Ghana's first president Dr. Kwame Nkrumah

However, Prof Ocquaye believes it is wrong to continue to mark July 1 as the Ghana’s Republic Day.

In an opinion piece published in the Daily Graphic, the Speaker argued that the day when the Fourth Republic began is the proper date that should be recognized as Ghana’s Republic Day.

He is, therefore, calling for a change of date from the 1st of July to the 1st of January.

“In 1960 Ghana became a republic. However, in 1966 that was overthrown by a military coup led by Kotoka, and the 1st Republic ended,” Prof Ocquaye stated in the article, which is titled 'What is the Republic Day in Ghana?'

READ ALSO: Politics In Judiciary : Political leanings influence ruling of Judges - Atuguba

“The 2nd Republic came into being in 1969. That republic also came to an end in another coup led by General Acheampong. In 1979 we had the 3rd Republic led by President Limann. Rawlings staged the 31st December Revolution/Coup in 1981 and ended the 3rd Republic.

“On January 7, 1993, the 4th Republic was brought into being and Chairman Rawlings became a constitutional President.”

He added that “7th January 1993 is the ‘Republic Day’ of the Republic of Ghana. May God bless our homeland Ghana, May He save the Republic – the only Republic in current and legal terms – 7th January 1993.”

The Speaker’s latest campaign to have the country’s Republic Day changed is bound to divide opinion among Ghanaians.

This comes after he suggested last year that Dr Nkrumah is not the founder of Ghana and that it is not appropriate to acknowledge him as Ghana’s sole founder when a host of others also fought for the country to achieve independence.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Drug Addiction: He dropped out of Uni to concentrate on doing drugs Drug Addiction He dropped out of Uni to concentrate on doing drugs
In Accra: 31-year-old man dies during sexual intercourse In Accra 31-year-old man dies during sexual intercourse
Energy Minister: There will be no 'dumsor' in 2018, Agyarko assures Energy Minister There will be no 'dumsor' in 2018, Agyarko assures
GIS Recruitment: Albinos threaten legal action against Immigration Service GIS Recruitment Albinos threaten legal action against Immigration Service
Pregnancy: Painkillers can damage fertility of unborn girls - study Pregnancy Painkillers can damage fertility of unborn girls - study
Galamsey: 13 illegal miners jailed for 39 years Galamsey 13 illegal miners jailed for 39 years

Recommended Videos

Drug Addiction: This boy started sniffing weed at 16 Drug Addiction This boy started sniffing weed at 16
?? FDA to ban songs that encourage alcohol consumption ?? FDA to ban songs that encourage alcohol consumption
Video: Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaks Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaks



Top Articles

1 Revelations Owusu Bempah's prophecy about journalist's death in 2018...bullet
2 Photos Dag Heward-Mills’ second son gets married in lavish weddingbullet
3 Amorous Sex Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
4 Video Lady with big buttocks causes traffic in Accrabullet
5 In Agogo 3 soldiers, 1 policeman shot by armed herdsmenbullet
6 Video 'Angel' reportedly shows up in TB Joshua's church during...bullet
7 Sex Job I slept with over 1,000 prostitutes in Kumasi - Man...bullet
8 Explanation This is why John Mahama did not attend Alhaji...bullet
9 Former President Mahama fails to show up in court for...bullet
10 Video Here are the shocking 2018 prophecies by Owusu...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
2 Beef? Rawlings and Mahama 'snub' each other at 25th anniversary of 4th...bullet
3 SCOAN 'Angel' reportedly appears in TB Joshua's churchbullet
4 President Akufo-Addo Kantanka vehicle calls Nana Addo a "thief"bullet
5 NPP MP Kennedy Agyapong to pay GH¢5000 monthly salary to 5...bullet
6 Demolishing AMA begins major decongestion exercisebullet
7 Flight Overbooking KLM to pay stranded passengers €600 eachbullet
8 Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah Prophet reveals another popular...bullet
9 Bank of Ghana 2nd Deputy BoG Governor Johnson Asiama resignsbullet
10 UCC Pro-VC wants government to restrict WhatsApp usebullet

Local

Immigration Recruitment Immigration service denies exploiting Ghanaian job seekers
Fulani Attacks Fulani herdsmen justify shooting of soldiers
National Service NSS personnel storm NSS HQ over unpaid allowances
Flagstaff House Police on the hunt for Eugene Arhin's 'imposter'