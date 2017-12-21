Home > News > Politics >

$100k Expats Saga :  I'm sorry - Carlos Ahenkorah apologises to Okudzeto Ablakwa


$100k Expats Saga I'm sorry - Carlos Ahenkorah apologises to Okudzeto Ablakwa

Ahenkorah said the exchanges that happened on Tuesday shouldn't have happened.

  • Published:
Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, Carlos Ahenkorah has apologised to Ghanaians for engaging in a brawl with Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament of North Tongu.

According to him, that is not his nature saying "I am pleading with Ghanaians to forgive me” and "I promise that it will never happen again..."

"I am sorry, it will not happen again," he said in an interview on Acra-based Peace FM.

play

 

He has also asked Okudjeto Ablakwa to forgive him, adding "we need to continue as brothers from different mothers."

Carlos Ahenkorah play

Carlos Ahenkorah

 

Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, Carlos Ahenkorah, on Tuesday locked horns with Okudzeto Ablakwa in Parliament over alleged money charged expatriates who sat beside the President during the recent Ghana Expatriates Business Awards.

But the deputy Trades Minister said exchanges that happened on Tuesday shouldn't have happened.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I'm a motivated and enthusiastic journalist who provides support to managers. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

