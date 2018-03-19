news

The Bekwai Divisional Police can now boast of a new Headquarters after the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Owusu-Osei, offered to bear the cost for the construction of the new facility.

Mr. Owusu Osei, who is the Member of Parliament for Bekwai, realized the need for his constituency to have an ultra-modern Police Headquarters and took to pain to start the project.

On Sunday, March 18, 2018, the newly built Bekwai Police Headquarters was finally commissioned by President Akufo-Addo.

The facility is expected to serve Bekwai and its neighbouring communities like Amansie West, Amansie Central, Bekwai, Bosome Freho and Fomena.

President Akufo-Addo was full of praise for the First Deputy Speaker for his exploits, describing him as an excellent example of a “responsible citizen” who is contributing towards “the general welfare of the community”.

The President went on to discuss the recent rise in robbery cases in the country, insisting government will do its best to better equip the Police to fight crime.

According to him, the Police will be given every needed assistance to be able to protect the lives and properties of Ghanaian citizens.

The President further stated that more Police personnel will be recruited this year, whiles also disclosing that about 8,700 CCTV cameras will soon be deployed nationwide.

“In addition to recruiting some 4,000 more police officers this year, negotiations have just been completed for the roll-out of the Phase II of the Alpha Project, which involves the deployment of a total of 8,700 CCTV cameras across all the districts, with three command centres in Accra, Kumasi and Tamale,” he said.

He added that “at least 1,000 new vehicles are being procured for the Police this year. Already 200 pick-up vehicles have been allocated under Operation Calm Life, with 200 saloon vehicles to be delivered soon, with more to come.”