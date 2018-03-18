Home > News > Local >

Over 2,000 displaced following rainstorm in Northern region


The rainstorm, which occurred in seven communities, destroyed about 152 houses, four schools and three churches.

  • Published:
A heavy downpour Thursday night in Zabzugu in the Northern Region has displaced over 2,000 people.

The situation is still dire as children and some pregnant women have been forced to evacuate their homes to sleep in the open.

"The magnitude of it can’t be described, we have about 152 houses brought down it was both rain and windstorm," the District Chief Executive, Zabzugu Ahmed Abukari Iddrisu, told Citi FM.

"Two areas that they could have actually sort shelter, have also been deeply involved, some of them are just lying outside, currently the weather is a bit warm, so they are not afraid to lay outside."

The affected residents have called for government intervention after three days since the incident.

Officials of the National Disaster Management organisation are yet to attend to the victims.

