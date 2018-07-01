Pulse.com.gh logo
Akufo-Addo breaks silence on dismissal of EC boss, deputies


EC Brouhaha Akufo-Addo breaks silence on dismissal of EC boss, deputies

Speaking to the Ghanaian community in Nouakchott, Mauritania, where he is attending the 31st Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union, President Akufo-Addo said he was bound by the recommendations of the Chief Justice Committee that investigated them following a petition by the staff of the EC.

  • Published:
play
President Nana Akufo-Addo has made his first public comments since he ousted Mrs Charlotte Osei and her deputies from office, saying "it is painful but that’s what has happened.”

READ MORE: Charlotte Osei vows to respond to president's decision to oust her

Mrs Charlotte Osei was sacked on "stated misbehaviour and incompetence" while her deputies, Amadu Sulley and Georgina Opoku Amankwa, were dismissed for diverting funds into private accounts.



“I don’t have the power to say I disagree with the Committee, the law does not give me the power to investigate on my own to say I disagree with the committee,” he said on Saturday.

Explaining further, the president said: “The law says whatever recommendation the committee will present, I as the President, ought to obey and implement. That is why I removed madam Charlotte Osei and her two deputies from Office.”

READ MORE: Charlotte Osei’s ouster "hard and harsh" – Kweku Baako fires Akufo-Addo

“We can’t look at somebody and say because of your beauty the law does not apply to you; that is not how the law works.

"The law is applicable to everyone in Ghana including me. If you do anything against the law, the law ought to be applied. It is painful but that’s what has happened.”

