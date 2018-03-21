Nana Addo leaves for AU extraordinary summit in Kigali

The AU Summit will witness the signing of an agreement that will launch the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).
The Extraordinary Summit will witness the signing of an agreement that will launch the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), intended to make Africa "the largest free trade area created since the formation of the World Trade Organisation."
A statement by the Director of Communication Eugene Arhin said Nana Addo will return to Ghana on Wednesday, March 21, and in his absence, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.