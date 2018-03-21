Nana Addo leaves for AU extraordinary summit in Kigali

Home > News > Politics >

The AU Summit will witness the signing of an agreement that will launch the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has left Ghana to attend the Extraordinary Summit of the Assembly of Heads of State and government of the African Union which will be held in Rwanda, Kigali, today, Wednesday, March 21, 2018.

The Extraordinary Summit will witness the signing of an agreement that will launch the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), intended to make Africa "the largest free trade area created since the formation of the World Trade Organisation."

The president was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, the Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, and officials of the Presidency and the Foreign Ministry.

A  statement by the Director of Communication Eugene Arhin said Nana Addo will return to Ghana on Wednesday, March 21, and in his absence, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.

