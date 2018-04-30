news

Investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, has started promoting a new investigative documentary titled ‘Number 12′.

There are billboards and fliers advertising the premiere which will take place in Accra on June 6, 2018, at Accra International Conference Centre.

There will also be screenings in Kumasi, Tamale, and Takoradi between June 9 and June 16.

It is not clear what this investigative piece is about. However, sources indicate that politicians and some of their stakeholders will be implicated in this latest documentary.

Anas who is a household name when it comes to investigative journalism in Ghana has over 20 works to his name. He has done investigative pieces both locally and internationally.

He has described the aim of his undercover journalism to name, shame, and jail.

Currently, his most controversial exposure can be said to be his undercover work unraveling a culture of corruption within Ghana’s judiciary.

That expose showed court workers conspiring with a number of respected judges to influence court cases through bribes.

Over 30 judges and magistrates were caught on camera receiving bribes to free suspects on charges for crimes like murder, rape, and drug trafficking,

Subsequently, a disciplinary committee of the Judicial Council was set up to investigate the revelations.

The disciplinary committee of the Judicial Council questioned more than 100 members of staff after Anas submitted a petition and evidence of bribery.

The Council unanimously decided to remove 20 out of the 21 Judges and Magistrates cited in the petition from office on December 7, 2015.

Two High court judges were later also removed from office in April 2016.