Home > News > Politics >

Anthony Karbo must resign over Anas exposé - MP


Anas exposé NDC MP mounts pressure on Anthony Karbo to resign

The Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service has invited Anthony Karbo, to assist with investigations corruption scandal.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Minister for Roads and Highways, Anthony Karbo with MP for Kumbungu constituency, Ras Mubarak play

Minister for Roads and Highways, Anthony Karbo with MP for Kumbungu constituency, Ras Mubarak

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Member of Parliament for Kumbungu constituency, Ras Mubarak has mounted pressure on deputy Minister for Roads and Highways, Anthony Karbo who has been implicated in the Kwesi Nyantakyi alleged corruption.

In a Facebook post, he said "I feel sorry for Karbo but he also has to resign. The invitation or arrest as reported is also unconstitutional as the Speaker of Parliament hasn't been written to.

"I just raised on the floor of parliament the issue of the invitation of Karbo by the Police CID as unconstitutional as the Rt. Hon. Speaker of Parliament hasn't been written to or informed as required by law. Members of Parliament are not above the law but arrests or invitations must be within the law. His privileges as MP have been grossly violated."

READ MORE: CID invites Deputy Minister of Roads Anthony Karbo over Anas exposé

The Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service has invited Anthony Karbo, to assist with investigations in the corruption scandal by Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

The Lawra MP is the second named official in the Anas Aremeyaw investigations that has implicated officials of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Kwesi Nyantakyi allegedly asked for $5m to create access to the president and some additional money to sort out some appointees.

READ MORE: Nyantakyi's arrest is to cover up stinking $89m NCA deal - MP

The NDC MP earlier alleged that Nyantakyi financed the campaign for Anthony Karbo in the run-up to the 2016 general elections.

Anthony Karbo play

Anthony Karbo

 

He said "In the video, Nyantakyi, a very likeable gentleman, bragged about financing the campaign of a deputy minister as well. If they are serious about corruption, they should equally ask Deputy Minister of Roads – Anthony Karbo, to step aside for an independent investigation.

READ ALSO: Kojo Antwi featured in Anas latest 'corruption' exposé

"When Hon. Nii Lantey made allegations of attempts by the F.A. to bribe him, guess who came to the GFA's defence and called Nii Lantey a liar? The current Minister of Youth & Sports."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Anas Expose: Investigate Akufo-Addo too - Alban Bagbin Anas Expose Investigate Akufo-Addo too - Alban Bagbin
Corruption Allegations: CID invites Deputy Minister of Roads Anthony Karbo over Anas exposé Corruption Allegations CID invites Deputy Minister of Roads Anthony Karbo over Anas exposé
CID Investigations: A-Plus says he knows the outcome of Kwesi Nyantakyi's arrest CID Investigations A-Plus says he knows the outcome of Kwesi Nyantakyi's arrest
Corruption Allegations: NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plus Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plus
Anas Saga: Help Akufo-Addo to fight corruption - Koku Anyidoho Anas Saga Help Akufo-Addo to fight corruption - Koku Anyidoho
Allegations: Nana Addo appointee spent GHC100,000 to buy plane ticket - A-Plus Allegations Nana Addo appointee spent GHC100,000 to buy plane ticket - A-Plus

Recommended Videos

Breaking News: Anthony Karbo invited by CID over Nyantakyi drama Breaking News Anthony Karbo invited by CID over Nyantakyi drama
Corruption Allegations: NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plus Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plus
GFA: Here is why the President ordered the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyi GFA Here is why the President ordered the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyi



Top Articles

1 Number 12 Kennedy Agyapong 'fingered' in the Anas investigative videobullet
2 Anas Exposé You have no power to order for Nyantakyi's arrest - Gyampo...bullet
3 Law Suit NPP lawyer threatens to place court injunction on Anas exposébullet
4 Allegations Nana Addo's appointees are cheap like 'kelewele' - A Plusbullet
5 Chop Chop Allegations Akua Blakofe utterances annoying over...bullet
6 CID Investigations A-Plus says he knows the outcome of Kwesi...bullet
7 Truce Blakofe storms Gabby Otchere Darko's office to make peacebullet
8 GFA Woes Nyantakyi will need an Obinim 'sticker' - Jon...bullet
9 Employment I have secured 700 jobs for my people - Ken...bullet
10 Anas Exposé Nyantakyi's arrest is to cover up stinking...bullet

Related Articles

Corruption Allegations CID invites Deputy Minister of Roads Anthony Karbo over Anas exposé
CID Investigations A-Plus says he knows the outcome of Kwesi Nyantakyi's arrest
Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plus
Anas Saga Help Akufo-Addo to fight corruption - Koku Anyidoho
Allegations Nana Addo appointee spent GHC100,000 to buy plane ticket - A-Plus
Hajia Fati's Assault NPP seeks out of court settlement
Number 12 Kennedy Agyapong 'fingered' in the Anas investigative video
Double Salary Saga I was underpaid - Haruna Iddrisu
Anas Exposé You have no power to order for Nyantakyi's arrest - Gyampo to Nana Addo
Anas Exposé Nyantakyi's arrest is to cover up stinking $89m NCA deal - MP

Top Videos

1 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art Council...bullet
2 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
3 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
4 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plusbullet
5 Government News Names you can't register according to Birth and...bullet
6 Politics Akufo-Addo summons US ambassador over 'shithole' commentbullet
7 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
8 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
9 Free SHS Funds Released By Government Government...bullet
10 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet

Politics

Hajia Fati
Hajia Fati's Assault NPP seeks out of court settlement
Haruna Iddrisu
Double Salary Saga I was underpaid - Haruna Iddrisu
Former President John Mahama
2020 Elections Mahama causing fear and panic in NPP - NDC man
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
Shots Fired Akufo-Addo's incompetence making Mahama an angel - NDC MP