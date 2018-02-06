Benjamin Kunbour's posters pop up for NDC National Chairman

It has not been confirmed whether Benjamin Kunbour has a hand in the manufacturing of the posters, which have gone viral on several social media.
It has not been confirmed whether Benjamin Kunbour has a hand in the manufacturing of the posters, which have gone viral on several social media.
READ MORE: Alban Bagbin for President campaign posters pop up
It has the NDCs logo, the umbrella and a bold inscription which reads, "Vote Dr Benjamin Bewa-Nyog Kunbuor as National Chairman".
Benjamin Kunbuor was a member in the Nandom constituency. He first stood for election in the 2000 parliamentary election and won with a majority of 62.5%.
READ MORE: Here are the campaign posters of NDC members contesting flagbearership
He retained his seat in the following election four years later but lost it after the 2008 election when his party came back to power.
Following a cabinet reshuffle in January 2011, Kunbuor was appointed Minister for Interior by the late President Mills.
READ ALSO: Kwesi Ahwoi for President campaign posters pop up
Following the resignation of Martin Amidu, Attorney General in January 2012, Mr. Kunbuor was appointed Attorney General.