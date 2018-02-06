Home > News > Politics >

Benjamin Kunbour's posters pop up for NDC National Chairman


Benjamin Kunbour's posters pop up for NDC National Chairman

It has not been confirmed whether Benjamin Kunbour has a hand in the manufacturing of the posters, which have gone viral on several social media.

Former Minister of Defence, Benjamin Kunbour could be nursing an ambition to become the National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) if the posters circulating on social media are anything to go by.



It has the NDCs logo, the umbrella and a bold inscription which reads, "Vote Dr Benjamin Bewa-Nyog Kunbuor as National Chairman".

About Kunbuor's political life

Benjamin Kunbuor was a member in the Nandom constituency. He first stood for election in the 2000 parliamentary election and won with a majority of 62.5%.

He retained his seat in the following election four years later but lost it after the 2008 election when his party came back to power.

In 2009, George Yankey resigned from the NDC government following a corruption scandle. He was appointed Kunbuor as the Minister for Health.

Following a cabinet reshuffle in January 2011, Kunbuor was appointed Minister for Interior by the late President Mills.

Following the resignation of Martin Amidu, Attorney General in January 2012, Mr. Kunbuor was appointed Attorney General.

