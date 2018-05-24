news

The Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service has invited the deputy Minister for Roads and Highways, Anthony Karbo, to assist with investigations in the Kwesi Nyantakyi alleged corruption.

The Lawra MP is the second named official in the Anas Aremeyaw investigations that has implicated officials of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Kwesi Nyantakyi allegedly asked for $5m to create access to the president and some additional money to sort out some appointees.

READ MORE: Nyantakyi's arrest is to cover up stinking $89m NCA deal - MP

However, Member of Parliament for Kumbungu constituency, Ras Mubarak has alleged that Nyantakyi financed the campaign for Anthony Karbo in the run-up to the 2016 general elections.

He has therefore called on him to step aside for an independent investigations.

READ ALSO: Kojo Antwi featured in Anas latest 'corruption' exposé

He said "In the video, Nyantakyi, a very likeable gentleman, bragged about financing the campaign of a deputy minister as well. If they are serious about corruption, they should equally ask Deputy Minister of Roads – Anthony Karbo, to step aside for an independent investigation.

"When Hon. Nii Lantey made allegations of attempts by the F.A. to bribe him, guess who came to the GFA's defence and called Nii Lantey a liar? The current Minister of Youth & Sports."