The press secretary of Ghana’s First Lady has denied claims that Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo ordered for the arrest of the student-protestor who carried a placard when she was delivering a speech at a sod-cutting event.

In an interview with Accra-based Citi FM, Richard Darko said: “officials of the First Lady did not arrest Reginald; it was the Korle Bu police officers who picked him up.”

“I think they did that because they felt he had come too close to the First Lady. And he had all the chance to make his case, but he waited until the First Lady got to the middle of her speech before putting up such action.”

“For me, I don’t understand much of security issues, but I think the police detained him because they felt it wasn’t fair for him [Reginald] to come to that extent. So they wanted to question him and find out why he came there. He had all the distance to do whatever he wanted to do. He was standing at a far distance, but nobody stopped him but when he started moving straight to the First Lady that is when he was stopped.”

Reginald Sekyi-Brown was detained by the police after he stood too close to the First Lady who was delivering a speech at a sod-cutting ceremony for the construction of a pediatric intensive care unit at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

He was carrying a placard which read ‘Open UGMC Now’.

This campaign has been going on for some time now.

Reginald Sekyi-Brown has also been leading a social media campaign which is calling for the immediate opening of the University of Ghana Medical Centre with the hashtag: #OpenUGMCNow.

Meanwhile, the Accra Regional Police Command PRO, Efia Tenge confirmed Reginald’s arrest “the Police interrogated him to find out who he was, what he was holding and whether he had any ulterior motives.”

“We don’t need to see a person physically with a weapon before we whisk them away,” she added.