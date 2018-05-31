Home > News > Politics >

K'Bu police arrested student protestor; not First lady officials


#OpenUGMCNow Korle-Bu police arrested student protestor; not First lady officials - Aide

The press secretary of Ghana’s First Lady Richard Darko said: “officials of the First Lady did not arrest Reginald; it was the Korle Bu police officers who picked him up.”

  • Published:
First Lady. Rebecca Akufo-Addo play

First Lady. Rebecca Akufo-Addo
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The press secretary of Ghana’s First Lady has denied claims that  Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo ordered for the arrest of the student-protestor who carried a placard when she was delivering a speech at a sod-cutting event.

In an interview with Accra-based Citi FM, Richard Darko said: “officials of the First Lady did not arrest Reginald; it was the Korle Bu police officers who picked him up.”

“I think they did that because they felt he had come too close to the First Lady. And he had all the chance to make his case, but he waited until the First Lady got to the middle of her speech before putting up such action.”

READ ALSO: Court sentences 20-year-old Bantama rapist to 7 years in prison

“For me, I don’t understand much of security issues, but I think the police detained him because they felt it wasn’t fair for him [Reginald] to come to that extent. So they wanted to question him and find out why he came there. He had all the distance to do whatever he wanted to do. He was standing at a far distance, but nobody stopped him but when he started moving straight to the First Lady that is when he was stopped.”

Reginald Sekyi-Brown was detained by the police after he stood too close to the First Lady who was delivering a speech at a sod-cutting ceremony for the construction of a pediatric intensive care unit at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

He was carrying a placard which read ‘Open UGMC Now’.

This campaign has been going on for some time now.

READ ALSO: First Lady not interested in pursuing UGMC placard holding protestor case – Aide

Reginald Sekyi-Brown has also been leading a social media campaign which is calling for the immediate opening of the University of Ghana Medical Centre with the hashtag: #OpenUGMCNow.

play

 

Meanwhile, the Accra Regional Police Command PRO, Efia Tenge confirmed Reginald’s arrest “the Police interrogated him to find out who he was, what he was holding and whether he had any ulterior motives.”

“We don’t need to see a person physically with a weapon before we whisk them away,” she added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Allegations: Nana Addo protecting corrupt officials in his gov't - Mahama's special aide Allegations Nana Addo protecting corrupt officials in his gov't - Mahama's special aide
Defamation: Deputy Chief of Staff threatens legal suit against A-Plus Defamation Deputy Chief of Staff threatens legal suit against A-Plus
Obengfo Hospital: I have a daughter with late Deputy NEIP CEO; I demand justice – Kennedy Agyapong Obengfo Hospital I have a daughter with late Deputy NEIP CEO; I demand justice – Kennedy Agyapong
'Chop Chop': NDC raises red flag over 'fraudulent' $1.2bn Ghana card 'Chop Chop' NDC raises red flag over 'fraudulent' $1.2bn Ghana card
Anas Expose: Ken Agyapong warns Kweku Baako not to dare him Anas Expose Ken Agyapong warns Kweku Baako not to dare him
Thank You: Woman offers A-Plus free sex for exposing 'corrupt' NPP appointees Thank You Woman offers A-Plus free sex for exposing 'corrupt' NPP appointees

Recommended Videos

Politics: Deputy special prosecutor sworn in, Governing board to follow Politics Deputy special prosecutor sworn in, Governing board to follow
Anas Expose: Anas teases Kennedy Agyapong [VIDEO] Anas Expose Anas teases Kennedy Agyapong [VIDEO]
Kennedy Agaypong: MP exposes Anas of having an affair with late NPP man's widower Kennedy Agaypong MP exposes Anas of having an affair with late NPP man's widower



Top Articles

1 Photos Ken Agyapong reveals the 'real' face of Anasbullet
2 Shocking Allegations Ransford Gyampo names who and how Atta Mills was...bullet
3 Obengfo Hospital I have a daughter with late Deputy NEIP CEO; I...bullet
4 Anas Expose Anthony Karbo reports to CIDbullet
5 Unsavory Comments Ransford Gyampo 'slaps' Rawlingsbullet
6 Anas Expose Ken Agyapong warns Kweku Baako not to dare himbullet
7 Thank You Woman offers A-Plus free sex for exposing...bullet
8 Chop Chop Using $1.2 billion to print ID cards is...bullet
9 Corruption Anas is not clean, I will expose him - Ken...bullet
10 Allegations NPP made up of bunch of thieves - A-Plus...bullet

Top Videos

1 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
2 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
3 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plusbullet
4 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
5 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
6 Government News Names you can't register according to Birth...bullet
7 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon...bullet
8 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
9 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary...bullet
10 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet

Politics

Deputy Special Prosecutor sworn in
Corruption Fight Akufo-Addo swears in Deputy Special Prosecutor
Alhaji Short
NPP Chairman Alhaji Short bows out of NPP race; endorses Freddie Blay
Lawsuit Ursula Owusu threatens legal action against A Plus over ‘libelous’ comments
Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia
Clarion Call Pray for Akufo-Addo - Bawumia tasks Muslims