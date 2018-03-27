news

One of the lawyers of embattled former COCOBOD boss, Dr. Stephen Opuni, has dismissed the charge that his client took bribe amounting to GHc25,000.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Lawyer Victor Koojogah Adawudu, said there was no way his client would take such a meagre amount as bribe considering the fat salary he was on.

READ ALSO: Sex Workers: Don't criminalise prostitution - CHRAJ boss

Dr. Opuni has been charged on 27 counts by the Attorney-General for allegedly being involved in various corrupt practices, including financial malfeasance, money laundering and defrauding by false pretence during his time as CEO of COCOBOD.

One of the claims against him states that he took bribes to the tune of GHc25,000 whiles occupying public office.

However, his lawyers have dismissed this claim insisting a man who was receiving GHc75,000 as monthly salary would never accept such a small amount as bribe.

"Somebody whose salary is about triple what they said he has been bribed with?..it doesn't really gel," Mr. Adawudu told reporters.

According to him, his client will definitely walk free despite the 27 charges leveled against him.

He expressed confidence that he and the other lawyers will soon prove the innocence of the former COCOBOD CEO.

He said the Attorney-General had a representative on the tender committee that approved all three contracts.

READ ALSO: Sad: Wildlife officer at Mole national park shot dead

"we believe that the end of this trial we will see that Dr Opuni and Seidu Agongo did their best.

"Instead of people condemning [them], I am sure they will pour showers of praises that they have served this nation well."

The legal practitioner further stated that members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) believe Dr. Opuni is innocent, hence their reason for trooping to the court to lend their support.

"You will see party people coming in because they know that Opuni served the party and served the nation," Mr. Asawudu said.

Dr Stpehen Opuni has been charged together with Seidu Agongo and his Agricult Ghana Ltd, for causing financial loss to the state to the tune of ¢217million in three separate contracts for the supply of fertilisers from Germany.