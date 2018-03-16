Home > News > Politics >

Gov’t secures $39m loan to finance Planting for Food and Jobs


Loan Agreement Gov’t secures $39m loan to finance Planting for Food and Jobs

The loan is a concessionary facility of UA27.86 million (equivalent to US$39.01 million) from the African Development Fund to finance the Savannah Zone Agricultural Productivity Improvement Project (SAPIP).

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Government of Ghana has secured a $39.01million loan from the African Development Fund (ADF) to support the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) programme.

The loan agreement was signed on Thursday, March 15, 2018, with Ghana’s Minister for Finance Ken Ofori-Atta and Dr. Otto H. J. Baldeh, the Ghana Country Manager of the Africa Development Bank, putting pen to paper to complete the deal.

READ ALSO: FLASHBACK: I'll make sure Opuni goes to jail - Kennedy Agyapong

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta play

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

 

The loan is a concessionary facility of UA27.86 million (equivalent to US$39.01 million) from the African Development Fund to finance the Savannah Zone Agricultural Productivity Improvement Project (SAPIP).

The Project is expected to be implemented over a five-year period, starting 2018 to 2022.

A statement from the Finance Ministry said the Project is geared towards transforming agriculture in the country and creating jobs.

“The development objective of the Project is to transform agricultural value chains for food and nutrition security, job creation within the Savannah Zone,” sections of the statement stated.

It added that the loan agreement targets three specific objectives which include; “increasing farmers’ food and nutrition security, increasing incomes through increased agricultural productivity and diversification and enhance the creation and strengthening of agribusinesses to increase incomes of actors along selected value chains in a sustainable basis.”

READ ALSO: Utilities: Reduced electricity tariffs to take effect from April 1

Also, the four main components of the Project are Crop Productivity Improvement Component, Value Chain and Agribusinesses Development Component, Infrastructure Development Component, Project Coordination, Management and M and E Component.

Over 50,000 economically active small holders living in the Savannah zone are expected to benefit when the Project is completed.

It is also expected to contribute to the input support programme of the Ministry of the Food and Agriculture reaching about 250,000. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Lack of Funds: Gov't won't support Atta Mills library - Minister Lack of Funds Gov't won't support Atta Mills library - Minister
FLASHBACK: I'll make sure Opuni goes to jail - Kennedy Agyapong FLASHBACK I'll make sure Opuni goes to jail - Kennedy Agyapong
Corruption Charges: NDC should pray for Dr Opuni - Lawyer advises Corruption Charges NDC should pray for Dr Opuni - Lawyer advises
Utilities: Reduced electricity tariffs to take effect from April 1 Utilities Reduced electricity tariffs to take effect from April 1
Corruption Charges: NPP witch-hunting former COCOBOD CEO Stephen Opuni - NDC Corruption Charges NPP witch-hunting former COCOBOD CEO Stephen Opuni - NDC
Cocaine Business: Kennedy Agyapong exposed as NACOB clears Ibrahim Mahama Cocaine Business Kennedy Agyapong exposed as NACOB clears Ibrahim Mahama

Recommended Videos

International Women's Day: 5 Awesome Ghanaian Women And Their Excellence In Politics International Women's Day 5 Awesome Ghanaian Women And Their Excellence In Politics
Ghana @ 61: Twitter Mocks Buhari After Promise To Help Ghana Fight Corruption Ghana @ 61 Twitter Mocks Buhari After Promise To Help Ghana Fight Corruption
Mo Ibrahim: "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President" Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"



Top Articles

1 Cocaine Business Kennedy Agyapong exposed as NACOB clears Ibrahim Mahamabullet
2 Ranking Martin Amidu, Otabil et al make latest list of 100 Most...bullet
3 FLASHBACK I'll make sure Opuni goes to jail - Kennedy Agyapongbullet
4 Corruption Charges NDC should pray for Dr Opuni - Lawyer advisesbullet
5 Corruption Charges NPP witch-hunting former COCOBOD CEO Stephen...bullet
6 Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Vice-President unveils 368-unit apartment...bullet
7 In Volta Region DCE and his driver trade slaps over use of...bullet
8 Lack of Funds Gov't won't support Atta Mills library -...bullet
9 Sole Sourcing Parliament to grill Adwoa Safo over GH¢29m...bullet
10 Utilities Reduced electricity tariffs to take effect...bullet

Top Videos

1 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
2 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
3 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
4 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
5 Government News Names you can't register according to Birth and...bullet
6 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom...bullet
7 Politics Akufo-Addo summons US ambassador over 'shithole'...bullet
8 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
9 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
10 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on...bullet

Politics

Developmental Projects Nana Addo won't abandon previous gov't projects - Bawumia
NPP Regional Chariman and Secretary
Internal Wrangling NPP Chairman fights secretary over car
Former president John Mahama
Rivalry Mahama can't be President again - NPP Chairman
GYEEDA Scandal Pardon Abuga Pele - Paga residents plead with Nana Addo