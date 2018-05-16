I’ll quit if I’m made a puppet – Cynthia Lamptey

news

The Deputy Special Prosecutor-nominee Cynthia Lamptey has said that she would resign from the position if she is sidelined.

Cynthia Lamptey said this when she appeared before Parliament’s Vetting Committee to be questioned for the position she has been nominated for.

She said “…If I should face something of that sort I will resign because I wasn’t put there just for a cosmetic sake. I was put there to work.”

“I cannot be a puppet over there,” she stressed.

Lamptey will be deputy to veteran lawyer Martin Amidu if she sails through vetting at Parliament. This means the 2 will be reunited after working together at the Attorney General’s Department when the latter was the minister under the Mills administration.

As the country’s chief prosecutor, Lamptey handled several high-profile prosecutions including the case of the alleged stealing of GhC86.9 million by an Executive Director of the National Service Scheme and the criminal prosecution of Alfred Agbesi Woyome.

She said that she was ready to perform all assignments given to her by Amidu in order to ensure the success of the office if she is approved by Parliament.

She explained that because they have worked together before, it is easier to work with Amidu again at the new anti-graft agency.

“Thankfully I worked with him when he was deputy attorney general and when he became attorney general too I worked with him. He is a workaholic so if he gives you work and you do it that is it. I wouldn’t sit here and go to an office where I will be given work and I wouldn’t do it. Because one day when he is not there, the work comes to you as the deputy. So I will do everything that I’m asked to do,” she said.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor was established under the Akufo-Addo government to deal with corrupt public officials.