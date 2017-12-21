John Agyekum Kufuor :  Here is the favourite drink of former President Kufuor

news

What is your favourite drink?

People ask us this question from childhood through adulthood.

For a former president of Ghana, like ex-president John Kufuor, a lot of people will be looking forward to knowing what his favourite drink is.

Speaking to Accra-based Starr FM, the ex-president popularly referred to as the gentle giant said he used to like Star or Guinness a lot but his preference changed.

“For drink whisky is not my favourite drink, for brandy I like Cognac but I am slowing down on that. Before it was either Star or Guilder from Kumasi but now I’ve fallen victim of Accra Club (Club Beer) very cold and with a touch of Sprite.”

“I do my own mixes,” he added jokingly.

We all know people who like this Club and Sprite mixture a lot. Well if you do it means you have something in common with Ghana’s former president John Kufuor.

On his favourite meal he said, “before I used to like fufu but now I have come to the point where it’s just a bit of rice or ‘pona’ yam.”

Kufuor was born on December 8, 1938. He was President of Ghana from January 7, 2001 to January 7, 2009.

His victory over John Evans Atta Mills after the end of Jerry Rawlings’ second term marked the first peaceful democratic transition of power in Ghana since independence in 1957.