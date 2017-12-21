Home > News > Politics >

John Kufuor Former President doesn't miss being head of state

A former President John Agyekum Kufuor said; “once I got there and I served two terms that the constitution wanted, what more could I have wanted?"

A former President John Agyekum Kufuor has said that he does not miss being the Head of State of Ghana after serving the constitutionally mandated term in office.

Speaking in Accra-based Starr FM, he said; “once I got there and I served two terms that the constitution wanted, what more could I have wanted…rather I wish that successive regimes could have done this or that.”

Former President Kufuor also stated that he did not have the opportunity to advice both President John Mills and John Mahama but rather had a civil relationship with him.

“President Mills was nice with me…President Mahama came [and] he was also very nice with me but once again I couldn’t suggest anything.”

On assessing the current President, he praised President Akufo-Addo and said he has made some great impact since he took office.

“So far so good…the selection of his team, and then the policies and the way in one term he has been able to put his stand firm on the continent with the stream of presidents coming in, he has done well.”

Mr Agyekum Kufuor was born on 8 December 1938. He was President of Ghana from 7 January 2001 to 7 January 2009.

His victory over John Evans Atta Mills after the end of Jerry Rawlings’ second term marked the first peaceful democratic transition of power in Ghana since independence in 1957.

He was a minister in Kofi Abrefa Busia’s Progress Party government during Ghana’s Second Republic and a Popular Front Party opposition frontbencher during the Third Republic.

In the Fourth Republic, he stood as the New Patriotic Party’s candidate at the 1996 election, and then led it to victory in 2000 and 2004.

