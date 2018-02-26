Mahama blasts NPP gov’t over frequent increase in fuel prices

Home > News > Politics >

According to John Mahama, the rate at which fuel prices keep going up is alarming and has charged the government to sit up.

Former President John Dramani Mahama has criticized the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government for failing to honour its promise of stabilizing fuel prices.

Speaking at a Unity Walk organised by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) at Somanya in the Eastern region on Saturday, 24 February 2018, Mahama said the erstwhile NDC administration managed to stabilize the prices of fuel before leaving power.

He, therefore, opined that the current government should be blamed for the recent fuel hikes, describing it as a “worry”.

“We [National Democratic Congress administration] managed to stabilize the price of fuel in 2016 before we left. Even though we had deregulated, we found a way of making sure that prices remained stable. Now the extent to which [the price of fuel] keep going up is a worry, and so I think it is something that government should look at,” Mahama said.

He accused the Nana Addo government of lying to Ghanaians, saying the NPP promised to reduce petrol by 50 per cent but have rather increased the prices.

“We were told that it [petrol] was too expensive and that 50 percent of the petrol was made up of taxes alone and that when they win and come into office, they would remove the taxes so that petrol will [be cheaper]. Today petrol is selling at GHS 22 per gallon,”  he stated.

The ex-president warned that government must endeavor to reduce the prices of fuel, especially Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG), adding that failure to do so could lead to the public reverting back to the use of charcoal, which could in turn degrade the environment.

“I am even more concerned about LPG because LPG was about GHS40 before December 7. Today LPG is more than GHS80. What it means is that for those who cannot afford LPG, they will go back to using charcoal and we all know the implications of using charcoal. When you use charcoal, it degrades the environment and so government should do something about the price of LPG particularly,” Mahama asserted.

