Massive turnout at NDC unity walk: NPP says it's crowd renting

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) unity walk in Kumasi lived up to its billing as the 'mother' of all unity walk, drawing over thousands of NDC supporters and sympathisers.

But the governing New Patriotic Party has dismissed the huge turnout as "crowd renting," a term suggesting the crowd were bused from different locations to the event ground.

For the NDC, the huge turnout supports their claim that the NPP is failing, particularly in the Ashanti Region.

Former President John Mahama participate in the walk boycotted by other NDC presidential hopeful like like Joshua Alabi and Alban Bagbin.

Ahead of the walk in Kumasi today, a former Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Alhaji Inusah Fuseini, party not to encourage the practice of crowd-sourcing at its events, especially rallies and unity walks.





He said crowd-sourcing will not give the NDC the right picture on the ground as regards its membership size.

“I believe that people in Kumasi must organise the ‘Unity Walk’, that’s how we’re going to know our real strength on the ground," he said on Starr Chat on Starr FM.

“Crowd-sourcing doesn’t give us the real picture on the ground. Looking back, you ask yourself so what happened after Cape Coast, then what happened after Accra, where are all those who filled the stadia or stadium in Accra? So looking back it didn’t give us our real strength, so when we lost disastrously in Accra, that number we saw was not reflected.”