New Patriotic Party (NPP) firebrand Kennedy Agyapong has alleged that some military personnel take money from illegal miners and aid them to engage in the acts.

He said the military personnel are bribed to destroy the water bodies. He stated that the military cannot be trusted to defend the country.

Speaking on the fight against illegal mining, he said "The first time I got to know was when some guys from Winneba who were hitherto engaged in illegal mining in Wassa came to tell me that some military officers are aiding illegal miners. There I got the interest to do my own investigations to see. Have you seen what has happened? God has blessed me. The Minister was arguing with me that it's not that military is aiding the illegal miners."

"Today, the image of the military is going down because instead of defending the nation they have turned around and are going about extorting money from illegal miners," he alleged.

His reactions come at the back of former President John Mahama who said the government has completely failed in addressing the fight against galamsey.

Mahama addressing party supporters at the Kumasi unity walk over the weekend, said the use of soldiers in fighting illegal mining the menace is not sustainable.

"As you stop illegal small-scale mining, at the same time you must put in a livelihood package so that as you are displacing people from illegal mining there is something else to do. But when there is nothing to do and you are just chasing and shooting them, that is not the way to go," he added.

The maverick politician speaking on the development said he is disappointed that Mahama will incite illegal miners against the fight of the menace.

Speaking on Accra-based Oman FM, he said "President Mahama is my friend...But I'm very very disappointed in the statement he made."