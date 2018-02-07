Minority refuse to talk in protest over 'cash-for-seat' report

news

Members of the Minority in Parliament today (Wednesday, February 7, 2018) refused to take part in discussions on the floor of Parliament even though they were present.

The members say this is a sit-down protest against the cash-for-seat report presented by the ad hoc committee set up to look into allegations of an extortion of business expatriates at an awards ceremony.

According to Accra-based Citi FM, members of the Minority only asked three questions but did not comment on any other business in the House.

The Minority in Parliament did not participate in a Finance Committee report that was discussed thereafter.

They also did not second any motion on the Floor including that of the adjournment of the House after the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu made the proposal for an adjournment.

The Minority in Parliament walked out of Parliament during the debate of the report of the ad hoc committee which investigated the claims of extortion against the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

The ad hoc committee dismissed claims that the Trade Ministry charged expatriates $100, 000 to secure seats close to President Akufo-Addo at an awards ceremony.

The committee argued that there is no merit in the allegation levelled against Ministry of Trade and Industry and the Foundation.

However, the Minority said that the report was only a reflection of the views of the Majority in the House.

The Minority in Parliament issued their own version of verdict indicting the Trade Ministry of engaging in “serious ethical violations” by allowing its credibility as a public agency to be used to “amass profit” at the awards.