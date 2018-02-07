Home > News > Politics >

Minority refuse to talk in protest over 'cash-for-seat' report


In Parliament Minority refuse to talk in protest over 'cash-for-seat' report

The members of the Minority only asked three questions but did not comment on any other business in the House.

  • Published:
Minority Leader in Parliament Haruna Iddrisu (on his feet) addressing the house play

Minority Leader in Parliament Haruna Iddrisu (on his feet) addressing the house
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Members of the Minority in Parliament today (Wednesday, February 7, 2018) refused to take part in discussions on the floor of Parliament even though they were present.

The members say this is a sit-down protest against the cash-for-seat report presented by the ad hoc committee set up to look into allegations of an extortion of business expatriates at an awards ceremony.

According to Accra-based Citi FM, members of the Minority only asked three questions but did not comment on any other business in the House.

READ ALSO: Arrest John Mahama now - NDC Youth Organizer hopeful

The Minority in Parliament did not participate in a Finance Committee report that was discussed thereafter.

They also did not second any motion on the Floor including that of the adjournment of the House after the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu made the proposal for an adjournment.

The Minority in Parliament walked out of Parliament during the debate of the report of the ad hoc committee which investigated the claims of extortion against the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

The Minority side of Parliament empty after they walked out play

The Minority side of Parliament empty after they walked out

 

The ad hoc committee dismissed claims that the Trade Ministry charged expatriates $100, 000 to secure seats close to President Akufo-Addo at an awards ceremony.

READ ALSO: I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Banku

The committee argued that there is no merit in the allegation levelled against Ministry of Trade and Industry and the Foundation.

However, the Minority said that the report was only a reflection of the views of the Majority in the House.

The Minority in Parliament issued their own version of verdict indicting the Trade Ministry of engaging in “serious ethical violations” by allowing its credibility as a public agency to be used to “amass profit” at the awards.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Threat: I'll beat sacked CID boss; he's a first class thief - Kennedy Agyapong Threat I'll beat sacked CID boss; he's a first class thief - Kennedy Agyapong
DKM Saga: Arrest John Mahama now - NDC Youth Organizer hopeful DKM Saga Arrest John Mahama now - NDC Youth Organizer hopeful
2020 Polls: I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Banku 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Banku
Fighting Corruption: Caseley-Hayford against granting Auditor-General prosecutorial powers Fighting Corruption Caseley-Hayford against granting Auditor-General prosecutorial powers
Corruption Fight: ‘I’m not desperate for prosecutorial powers’ – Auditor-General Corruption Fight ‘I’m not desperate for prosecutorial powers’ – Auditor-General
Cash-For-Seat: Muntaka describes Majority as ‘very dishonest’ in cash-for-seat saga Cash-For-Seat Muntaka describes Majority as ‘very dishonest’ in cash-for-seat saga

Recommended Videos

2020 Polls: I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Banku 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Banku
Political News: Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25% Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%
Politics: EC from DR Congo seek electoral advice from Mahama Politics EC from DR Congo seek electoral advice from Mahama



Top Articles

1 Ras Mubarak’s Marriage My first wife divorced me before 2016 polls – NDC MPbullet
2 Fighting Corruption Auditor-General demands prosecutorial powers from...bullet
3 Bulletproof Cars $3m saved from armoured cars ordered by Mahamabullet
4 In Parliament Minority refuse to talk in protest over...bullet
5 Bulletproof Cars 34 ‘Mahama luxury cars’ delivered to gov’tbullet
6 Revelations I have enemies in NPP than NDC – Kennedy Agyapongbullet
7 Threat I'll beat sacked CID boss; he's a first class thief -...bullet
8 NDC Race Benjamin Kunbour's posters pop up for NDC...bullet
9 DKM Saga Arrest John Mahama now - NDC Youth Organizer...bullet
10 Opposition Party Alban Bagbin urges NDC members to...bullet

Top Videos

1 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
2 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
3 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
4 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
5 Letter to the Government Ex president John Dramani Mahama dares...bullet
6 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom...bullet
7 Confusion at EC EOCO is bogus – Kennedy Agyapongbullet
8 Politics EC from DR Congo seek electoral advice from Mahamabullet
9 Politics Akufo-Addo summons US ambassador over...bullet
10 NPP Race Richard Ahiagbah to wrestle John Boadu, Sir Johnbullet

Politics

The Houses of Parliament building is set for major, and lengthy, renovations
In United Kingdom Politicians bring parliament revamp a step closer
Many ANC members are pushing for Cyril Ramaphosa, the new head of the party, to replace the scandal-tainted Jacob Zuma as president immediately
In South Africa Key speech postponed as Zuma faces threat of ouster
Cash-For-Seat Minority walks out of debate over committee report
Martin Amidu, Special Prosecutor with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and vice President Bawumia
Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu must not use his job to witch-hunt - NDC cautions