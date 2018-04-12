My appointment not political – Owusu Bempah to critics

news

Founder of Glorious Word Power Ministry, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah, has strongly rejected claims that his appointment onto the Breast and Cervical Cancer Board of the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection is politically motivated.

According to him, his latest appointment is “not a political post” but rather a platform to serve Ghanaians.

READ ALSO: Opinion: Akufo-Addo has under-achieved - Fritz Baffour

Earlier this week, the outspoken man of God was appointed as a member of the Breast and Cervical Cancer Board.

His appointment raised a few eyebrows, with some questioning the rationale behind it, especially as Owusu Bempah has no experience in such a field.

Others also accused the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government of handing him the post as a “thank you” for his public show of support towards the party before, during and after the 2016 elections.

However, Owusu Bempah has strongly rejected such claims, insisting his appointment is not political.

He said the Gender Ministry approached him with an offer to serve on the Board – a role he sees nothing wrong with.

According to him, it is more of a service to the nation than of personal or political motivation.

READ ALSO: Corruption Charges: Attorney General blocks Opuni's motion to access documents

“My appointment is not a political position or a thank-you appointment but rather an offer of assistance by the ministry to serve Ghanaians,” the preacher told Accra-based Adom FM.

“I have received a letter from the Gender Ministry requesting my assistance to support the ministry in my capacity as a man of God,” he added.

The 16-member Board which was inaugurated by Gender Minister, Otiko Afisah Djaba consists of advocates from the academia and health professionals in the country.

They are also expected to raise funds from corporate bodies, development partners, the general public and other available sources both international and local.