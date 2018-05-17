Home > News > Politics >

Nana Addo advised to seek help from past Presidents


Vigilante Groups Nana Addo advised to seek help from past Presidents to solve vigilantism

The MP called on the President to help prescribe pragmatic solutions to curbing vigilante groups.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Akufo-Addo meets Rawlings, Kufuor, Mahama play

Akufo-Addo meets Rawlings, Kufuor, Mahama
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Vigilantism took centre stage and rose to a worrying vertex in the country few months after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo took over.

The Member of Parliament for Pru East, Dr Kwabena Donkor has advised him to seek help from former Presidents John Mahama and John Agyekum Kufuor to deal with the challenge of political vigilantism.

He called on the President to help prescribe pragmatic solutions to curbing vigilante groups that seem to have been given their way to terrorize people and other government agencies in the country.

READ MORE: NPP is ungrateful; Delta Force member joins NDC

play

 

The MP who doubles as the Ranking Member on the Employment Committee in parliament said Nana Addo must tap ideas from the two statesmen to solve the menace.

Nana Addo on several occasions promised to fight the canker, all of which appear to have yielded no result.

Dr Kwabrna Donkor play

Dr Kwabrna Donkor

 

The vigilante groups which are made up of able bodied unemployed young chaps in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have different names across the country. Notable among them are the Invisible Forces, Bolga Bull Dogs, Delta Forces, Kandahar Boys and the Hawks of the NDC.

The MP speaking at back of the political vigilantism said it is imperative that measures be taken to clamp down on the menace looking at the rampages such groups have been carried in the country.

play
 

READ ALSO: We are still searching for real Delta Force members who aided court escape - Police

In an interview on Accra-based Citi FM, he said "We cannot accept this. It is not in our national interests and this is where the role of our former Presidents; His Excellency President Rawlings, His Excellency John Agyekum Kufuor, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama as statesmen, is going to be crucial. They can come in and advise the current President."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Revelation: Nana Addo will sack 'okro mouth' Ministers soon - Kweku Baako Revelation Nana Addo will sack 'okro mouth' Ministers soon - Kweku Baako
Governance: Akufo-Addo to begin nationwide tour on Friday Governance Akufo-Addo to begin nationwide tour on Friday
Endorsement: Deputy Special Prosecutor approved unanimously by Appointments Committee Endorsement Deputy Special Prosecutor approved unanimously by Appointments Committee
Second Lady: Judge me by my works, not my fashion sense – Samira Bawumia Second Lady Judge me by my works, not my fashion sense – Samira Bawumia
Deputy Special Prosecutor: I’ll quit if I’m made a puppet – Cynthia Lamptey Deputy Special Prosecutor I’ll quit if I’m made a puppet – Cynthia Lamptey
Ghana’s Second Lady: Samira Bawumia voted for the first time in 2008 Ghana’s Second Lady Samira Bawumia voted for the first time in 2008

Recommended Videos

Politics: My attack on Mahama was not personal – Samira Bawumia Politics My attack on Mahama was not personal – Samira Bawumia
Politics: Nana Addo not in charge; Gov’t on auto pilot – Mahama Politics Nana Addo not in charge; Gov’t on auto pilot – Mahama
Politics: Young people can’t rule Ghana yet - Joshua Alabi Politics Young people can’t rule Ghana yet - Joshua Alabi



Top Articles

1 Prophecy Akufo-Addo will be a one-term President - Political Scientistbullet
2 Accusations Mahama made me useless as veep - Amissah Arthurbullet
3 Prophetic I'll return to power in 2020 - John Mahama declaresbullet
4 Truth Calling Mahama 'incompetent' factual, not an attack - Samira...bullet
5 Fake News Akufo-Addo's daughter denies buying £9.3m mansion in...bullet
6 Second Lady Judge me by my works, not my fashion sense –...bullet
7 NPP Congress Freddie Blay gives GH¢100,000 each to 275 NPP...bullet
8 Bloated Government Nana Addo's family members more...bullet
9 Nepotism Mahama gave all the juicy contracts to his...bullet
10 Endorsement Deputy Special Prosecutor approved...bullet

Related Articles

False Report NPP's Kandahar Boys deny attacking Highways over contracts to NDC
Disappointment NPP is ungrateful; Delta Force member joins NDC
Security Concerns I don't know NDC vigilante group 'The Hawks' - Asiedu Nketia
Northern Region NPP primaries: Bugri Naabu loses election in monumental upset
Jubilee House 'Baseless and vile fabrication': Presidency denies approving gay marriage
In Kumasi Massive turnout at NDC unity walk: NPP says it's crowd renting
Politics NDC forms dreaded vigilante group: The Hawks
Suspensions Here are the 5 'scapegoats' of corruption in Nana Addo's gov't
Security Concerns Invincible Forces will become Ghana's Boko Haram - Sammy Crabbe
Regional Elections Some NPP aspirants are NDC moles - Bugri Naabu

Top Videos

1 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art Council...bullet
2 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
3 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
4 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
5 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
6 Government News Names you can't register according to Birth...bullet
7 Work Ethics Railways Minister sends 14 workers home for latenessbullet
8 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 -...bullet
9 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary...bullet
10 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet

Politics

Ibrahim Mahama
Legal Tussle Attorney General drags Ibrahim Mahama to Supreme Court over mining license
Parliament of Ghana
Money From Politicians Stop demanding money from MPs, Ministers – Chief tells constituents
File photo
False Report NPP's Kandahar Boys deny attacking Highways over contracts to NDC
Acting General Secretary of NPP, John Boadu
Predictions NPP will rule Ghana for forty years - John Boadu