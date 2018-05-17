news

Vigilantism took centre stage and rose to a worrying vertex in the country few months after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo took over.

The Member of Parliament for Pru East, Dr Kwabena Donkor has advised him to seek help from former Presidents John Mahama and John Agyekum Kufuor to deal with the challenge of political vigilantism.

He called on the President to help prescribe pragmatic solutions to curbing vigilante groups that seem to have been given their way to terrorize people and other government agencies in the country.

The MP who doubles as the Ranking Member on the Employment Committee in parliament said Nana Addo must tap ideas from the two statesmen to solve the menace.

Nana Addo on several occasions promised to fight the canker, all of which appear to have yielded no result.

The vigilante groups which are made up of able bodied unemployed young chaps in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have different names across the country. Notable among them are the Invisible Forces, Bolga Bull Dogs, Delta Forces, Kandahar Boys and the Hawks of the NDC.

The MP speaking at back of the political vigilantism said it is imperative that measures be taken to clamp down on the menace looking at the rampages such groups have been carried in the country.

In an interview on Accra-based Citi FM, he said "We cannot accept this. It is not in our national interests and this is where the role of our former Presidents; His Excellency President Rawlings, His Excellency John Agyekum Kufuor, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama as statesmen, is going to be crucial. They can come in and advise the current President."