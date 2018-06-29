Pulse.com.gh logo
NDC to stage demo over Charlotte Osei’s sacking


Electoral Commission NDC to stage demo over Charlotte Osei’s sacking

The opposition NDC will stage a demonstration on Friday against the sacking of Charlotte Osei.

  • Published:
Charlotte Osei play

Charlotte Osei
The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) are set to hit the streets on Friday (today) to protest the firing of Chairperson for the Electoral Commission (EC), Charlotte Osei.

The embattled EC boss was relieved of her duties on Thursday evening following a directive from President Akufo-Addo.

Madam Charlotte Osei was sacked together with her two deputies, Amadu Sulley and Georgina Opoku Amankwah.

However, news of her sacking has apparently not gone down well with the NDC, who have vowed to hit the streets to protest the decision.

At the NDC's headquarters on Thuesday play

At the NDC's headquarters on Thuesday

 

Speaking at a swiftly organised press conference at the party’s headquarters on Thursday night, National Organiser, Kofi Adams, said a demonstration will be staged on Friday.

He accused President Akufo-Addo and the ruling New Periotic Party (NPP) of “bastardising” the EC to allow them rig the 2020 elections.

According to him, the NDC “will not allow that” and will kick against the sacking of the EC Chair.

Kofi Adams play

Kofi Adams

 

“They are doing this, so as to allow them continue their rigging machinery,” Kofi Adams stated.

“Ghanaians will not allow that. They have bastardized every institution that we have except themselves.”

“Tomorrow morning as we have all planned, we will meet at the Obra Spot. The anger of the people will be shown on the street,” he added.

Mr. Adams also urged religious leaders and civil society organisations to support the NDC in stopping the ruling government from attempts to rig the next elections.

