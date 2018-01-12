NDC won’t congratulate Martin Amidu – Asiedu Nketia

news

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has stated that it would not congratulate its member who was nominated as the first independent Special Prosecutor in Ghana by the governing NPP.

In an interview with Accra-based Starr FM, the General Secretary of the main opposition NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, explained that they will not congratulate him because they did not recommend him for the position.

“I don’t think he needs to be congratulated because he was not appointed as a party man and his work is going to be non-partisan so it will be awkward for the party to be congratulating him for this appointment.”

READ ALSO: Abronye DC to walk from Sunyani to Accra

He, however, confirmed that Martin Amidu is still a member of the NDC.

He added that it was now time for Mr Amidu to prove the numerous allegations he made against officials of the previous government.

“If you’re on record to have described a certain government appointee as corrupt and you’re now being appointed as an independent person to go look for corruption in the whole place… you either prove your initial assertion that it is only a particular government that had all its appointees as corrupt or you’re not able to do that then you control yourself as having lied to the world.”

President Nana Akufo-Addo nominated a former Attorney General in the NDC administration, Martin Amidu, as the Special Prosecutor.

In announcing the name, President Akufo-Addo said he Mr Amidu who is popularly referred to as ‘Citizen Vigilante’ was nominated by the Attorney General Sophia Akuffo

READ ALSO: ‘Fearless’ Amidu will deliver as Special Prosecutor, says Rawlings

His political allegiance to the NDC has caused some members of the general public and NPP loyalists to question his appointment.

However, the government has defended its decision of selecting ahead of other front-runners who are members of NPP.

The Majority Leader and Minister of Parliamentary Affair, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, said the president chose Amidu over Philip Addison and Akoto Ampaw because of his desire to delink the office from political influence.