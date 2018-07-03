Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Peace Council backs Nana Addo’s decision to sack Charlotte Osei


EC Brouhaha Peace Council backs Nana Addo’s decision to sack Charlotte Osei

Charlotte Osei and her two deputies, Amadu Sulley and Georgina Opoku Amankwah, were last Thursday dismissed from the EC by the President following a recommendation by the Chief Justice.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Sacked EC boss, Charlotte Osei play

Sacked EC boss, Charlotte Osei
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The National Peace Council has backed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s decision to remove Charlotte Osei from office as Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC).

Mrs. Osei and her two deputies, Amadu Sulley and Georgina Opoku Amankwah, were last Thursday dismissed from office by the President following a recommendation by the Chief Justice.

READ ALSO: EC Brouhaha: Charlotte Osei deserves no sympathy, says political analyst

Mrs. Charlotte Osei was sacked on "stated misbehaviour and incompetence" while her deputies were dismissed for diverting funds into private accounts.

Charlotte Osei has vowed to respond to her dismissal play

Charlotte Osei has vowed to respond to her dismissal

 

However, the President’s decision to wield the axe has attracted criticism from certain quarters, with the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) accusing government of planning everything.

Responding to the issue, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the Peace Council, Prof. Seth Opuni Asiamah, said the President “cannot be faulted” for the decision he took.

According to him, there is nothing wrong with the decision so far as the President abided by the constitution and went through due process in sacking the EC Chair.

President Akufo-Addo play

President Akufo-Addo

 

“The Constitution mandates the President to do what he did. There is a process that he went through to arrive at the decision that he took. Therefore, one cannot fault him for the decision he took,” Prof. Opuni Asiamah told TV3.

“Even though former President Mahama appointed Charlotte Osei, he did not do so for her to come and do his bidding so the NDC position of making the country ungovernable if Charlotte is not reinstated is most unfortunate,” he added.

READ ALSO: Judicial Review: Former-EC chair Charlotte Osei urged to challenge dismissal

The Ashanti regional Peace Council Chairman further cautioned Nana Addo to desist from appointing persons who will do his bidding.

He said the President must endeavor to appoint people who will serve the best interest of the country.

“What I’ll caution the President [against] is that, he has the opportunity to appoint all the seven commissioners before the next election, he should appoint people who will serve the best interest of the country and not do his bidding,” Prof. Opuni Asiamah stated.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Corruption Scandals: 'Disappointing' Parliament can't fight corruption – Vitus Azeem Corruption Scandals 'Disappointing' Parliament can't fight corruption – Vitus Azeem
Showdown: Ken Agyapong faces Privileges Committee today Showdown Ken Agyapong faces Privileges Committee today
Amissah-Arthur's Death: Stop seeking cheap popularity - Stan Dogbe slams Okyenhene Amissah-Arthur's Death Stop seeking cheap popularity - Stan Dogbe slams Okyenhene
EC Chair: Beauty doesn’t put you above the law – Nana Addo tells Charlotte Osei EC Chair Beauty doesn’t put you above the law – Nana Addo tells Charlotte Osei
In Belgium: Authorities charge 2 over attack plot on Iran opposition in France In Belgium Authorities charge 2 over attack plot on Iran opposition in France
Proud Moment: Mahama lauds former AG on her new ICC appointment Proud Moment Mahama lauds former AG on her new ICC appointment

Recommended Videos

Politics: Kennedy Agyapong appears before Privileges Committee today Politics Kennedy Agyapong appears before Privileges Committee today
Politics: Amissah-Arthur was a 'first class gentleman' – Bawumia Politics Amissah-Arthur was a 'first class gentleman' – Bawumia
Politics: NDC postpones demonstration over Amissah-Arthur’s death Politics NDC postpones demonstration over Amissah-Arthur’s death



Top Articles

1 Murder My husband told me his own people wanted him dead - JB Danquah's wifebullet
2 Video Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
3 NPP Government Akufo-Addo to appoint 6 EC commissioners before 2020...bullet
4 Dismissal Charlotte Osei’s ouster "hard and harsh" – Kweku Baako...bullet
5 Innocence I didn't kill J.B Danquah - Anas confessesbullet
6 EC Audio Felix Kwakye Ofosu allegedly pocketed $6m 'thank you'...bullet
7 EC Brouhaha Akufo-Addo breaks silence on dismissal of EC...bullet
8 EC Chair Beauty doesn’t put you above the law – Nana Addo...bullet
9 EC Brouhaha Ousted Charlotte Osei, deputies to face...bullet
10 EC Chairperson’s Dismissal Charlotte Osei’s IG page...bullet

Top Videos

1 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
2 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
3 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
4 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plusbullet
5 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
6 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
7 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon...bullet
8 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
9 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
10 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his...bullet

Politics

Mathew Opoku Prempeh, Minister for Education
Mathew Opoku Prempeh Free SHS beneficiaries to increase in 2018 – Education Minister
EC Brouhaha Charlotte Osei deserves no sympathy, says political analyst
Late Veep "He was a perfect gentleman"- Mahama eulogises Amissah-Arthur
Judicial Review Former-EC chair Charlotte Osei urged to challenge dismissal