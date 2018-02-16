Home > News > Politics >

State of Nation address turns State of promises address


#SONA2018 State of Nation address turns State of promises address [Opinion]

The State of the Nation is an annual address to Parliament given covering economic, social, and financial state of the country.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

In accordance with Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution, the president is expected to deliver the deliver the State of the Nation Address in Parliament.

The State of the Nation is an annual address to Parliament given covering economic, social, and financial state of the country.

But it seems the address is being abused by the leaders of the country.

They turn the platform to give a tall list of campaign promises.

READ MORE: Nana Addo presented a state of hopelessness - Minority

On Thursday, February 8, 2018, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo delivered his second State of the Nation Address in Parliament with the minority describing the address as the usual promises given by presidents and politicians on campaign platforms which failed to address the actual issues confronting the nation.

play

 

President Nana Akufo-Addo has reiterated his government's commitment to sports development, revealing that a number of football pitches are under construction across the country.

According to him, each constituency will have an astroturf, and this will help produce the next generation of football stars.

"Government also remains committed to the development of football in the country," he said.

READ ALSO: 90,000 students gained access to SHS under NPP - Nana Addo

A deal between Wembley Sports Construction Company Limited and Turkish company, HATKO, was agreed late last year to roll out the ‘One Constituency One Artificial Football Turf’ project in Ghana.

The project began with the commencement of the construction of an artificial pitch in Madina which is expected to be completed by March.

play

 

Amon Quartey, a Local Government Expert also stated that the president failed to address the actual issues currently confronting the nation and what he has achieved.

In his view, the president failed to talk about the one-village-one-dam, one-district-one-million-dollars, vigilantism and other issues confronting the nation.

He added that, the president restated some of the promises in this year’s budget but he scored him high on the economic stability indicators the president reported in his speech.

The Minority wore black to welcome Nana Addo to indicate that indeed the country is in a mourning state.

They jeered and heckled as he delivered his Address while their counterparts on the majority side of the chamber cheered on.

The members of the Minority have over the past weeks boycotted parliamentary sittings in protest over the Cash-for-seat report, which they said didn’t take into account the views of its members.

All the macroeconomic gains touted by the President - a phenomenon that has characterised successive governments since 1992 - are not reflective of the realities on the ground because majority of Ghanaians do not experience these economic gains.

He failed to give dates when the promises he gave during the 2016 elections will be fulfilled.

On major road highways in the country, governments has promised to expand the Tema motorway into a six lane road but those promises have not been accomplished.

play

 

The economic importance of the motorway cannot be over emphasized as it is the main route for transporting goods to the Tema Harbour, and also passengers and goods to the Volta and Northern Regions from Accra, and countries east of Ghana. It is part of the Trans-West

The Motorway also carries traffic from Accra to Tema (Communities 21, 22, 25) and settlements and communities in Sakumono and Teshie-Nungua.

The late President Atta Mill when he delivered the State of the Nation Address in 2010 has promised a loan facility for the expansion of the motorway.

Motorists expressed delight at his directive but no construction has started on the motorway.

That loan is still in negotiations.

play

 

Former President John Mahama also disclosed in his State of the Nation Address where he gave gargantuan promises to expand the motorway but nothing has happened until the NDC was defeated in 2016.

No contractor has gone to site to start the much awaited project.

President Akufo-Addo also promised to fix bad roads in the country, his comment I see is a 'sweet promise' to Ghanaians.

He also expressed the government's determination to find the needed resources to fix the bad roads in the country, especially on the Eastern Corridor, a promise a lot of Ghanaians see to be another promise by Nana Addo.

In all the State of the Nation Address delivered by the leaders to Ghanaians, we must wake up and say enough is enough.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Unfair Treatment: Mr Speaker, I'll disrespect you if you allow me – Haruna Iddrisu Unfair Treatment Mr Speaker, I'll disrespect you if you allow me – Haruna Iddrisu
Love In The Air: Nana Addo and Rebecca are the cutest first couple ever; Vals Day proved it Love In The Air Nana Addo and Rebecca are the cutest first couple ever; Vals Day proved it
Revenue Mobilization: Stop the 'lazy' revenue generation approach - Energy expert charges gov't Revenue Mobilization Stop the 'lazy' revenue generation approach - Energy expert charges gov't
Chairmanship Race: Dr. Amoako-Tuffour fires Sammy Crabbe over intentions to contest Chairmanship Race Dr. Amoako-Tuffour fires Sammy Crabbe over intentions to contest
Bad Performers: Sack incompetent ministers - AFAG admonishes Akufo-Addo Bad Performers Sack incompetent ministers - AFAG admonishes Akufo-Addo
Out of Office: Prez. Nana Addo jets off for two-day conference in Nigeria Out of Office Prez. Nana Addo jets off for two-day conference in Nigeria

Recommended Videos

2018 SONA: Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation Address [Watch live] 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation Address [Watch live]
2020 Polls: I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Banku 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Banku
Political News: Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25% Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%



Top Articles

1 Special Prosecutor Call arrogant Martin Amidu to order - Kennedy Agyapongbullet
2 Bloated Government Scrap these 6 'useless' ministries - ASEPA tells...bullet
3 RIP NPP stalwart Appiah Menka diesbullet
4 Special Prosecutor Here is why Martin Amidu named Rawlings as...bullet
5 Appiah Menka's Death NPP orders flags to fly at half-mast in...bullet
6 Bold Declaration Mahama will win 2020 elections - Prophet who...bullet
7 Witch-hunt Martin Amidu is on an agenda to destroy NPP -...bullet
8 Special Prosecutor Here's how Martin Amidu performed at...bullet
9 Special Prosecutor I may not have a handsome face but I...bullet
10 Special Prosecutor Rawlings reduced corruption to the...bullet

Related Articles

#SONA2018 Nana Addo peddling lies about state of economy - Amissah-Arthur
#SONA 2018 Etse Sikanku on Akufo-Addo’s State of the Nation Address
Job Creation Free SHS could worsen unemployment situation – Amissah-Arthur warns
Ex-President 'Poor leadership bane of Africa's underdevelopment' - Kufuor
Photos Mahama enjoys lunch with NDC MPs after Akufo-Addo’s SONA
#SONA 2018 'Brilliant Bawumia' putting economy back on track - Nana Addo
#SONA 2018 Over GH¢800m saved from sole sourcing - Nana Addo reveals
Ethnocentrism Nana Addo must sack dep. Agric minister over ethnocentric comment - Minority
#SONA 2018 Ken Ofori-Atta is a national asset – Nana Addo
2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation Address today

Top Videos

1 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
2 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
3 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
4 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
5 Politics Nana Addo to rename Wa Poly after Hilla Limannbullet
6 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon –...bullet
7 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
8 Government News Names you can't register according to...bullet
9 Warning Your bad, terrible language will take us to...bullet
10 Letter to the Government Ex president John Dramani...bullet

Politics

Endorsement Amidu is the first Special Prosecutor as Parliament approves him
Special Prosecutor Amidu says he is not taking the position to fill up Nsawam prison
Former co-leader Serpil Kemalbay, flanked by colleagues Pervin Buldan and Sezai Temelli at a February 11 party congress, has been detained while charismatic former co-chief Selahattin Demirtas was jailed in November 2016 on terror charges
In Turkey Police detain former co-leader of Kurdish party
Left to Right, FBI Director Christopher Wray, CIA Director Mike Pompeo, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, Defense Intelligence Agency Director Robert Ashley, National Security Agency Director Michael Rogers, and National Geospatial Intelligence Agency Director Robert Cardillo, testify on Capitol Hill on February 13, 2018
In US Intel chiefs say Russia meddling threatens 2018 vote