Why Akufo-Addo was surrounded by empty seats at Weah’s investiture


George Weah’s Inauguration Here is why Akufo-Addo was surrounded by empty seats at Weah’s investiture

A Senegalese-based reporter with AFP, Jennifer O’Mahony said Nana Addo was sitting alone because his fellow African counterparts were not present.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was photographed sitting alone at the inauguration ceremony of George Oppong Weah as Liberian President because his counterparts from other African countries were late.

A Senegalese-based reporter with AFP, Jennifer O’Mahony took to her Twitter handle to praise Nana Akufo-Addo for being punctual at the investiture of the former football star.

She wrote “Would also like to commend Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo for his punctuality at the Weah inauguration. Naughty francophones (Mali’s Keita, Burkina Faso’s Kaboré) snuck in just before the swearing-in happened.”

 

An image of Nana Akufo-Addo sitting alone with empty seats on his left and his right have been circulating on social media.

Some members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have started making fun of the image by linking it to the controversial ‘cash for seat’.

But the journalist, who reported for her media house from Monrovia, gave an indication that Akufo-Addo rather arrived at the event earlier than other African leaders.

This has led to other Twitter users praising President Akufo-Addo for his punctuality.

 

George Weah was sworn in as president of Liberia on Monday. He succeeds Africa’s first democratically elected female president, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

