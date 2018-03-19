Home > Sports > Athletics >

Akwasi Frimpong's Skeleton suit added to Olympic museum


Go Ghana! Akwasi Frimpong’s Skeleton suit added to museum with world’s largest Olympic mementos

Akwasi Frimpong's first Olympic experience will be around forever after donating suit to Olympic museum.

Akwasi Frimpong of Ghana

Akwasi Frimpong of Ghana

(Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)
Ghana’s Akwasi Frimpong saw a dream come true when finally made it to the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The Ghanaian having lived his dreams in South Korea despite his placement in his sport of Skeleton also made sure he gave something, granting the wish of the Olympic Museum in Lausanne, Switzerland.

32-year-old Akwasi Frimpong disclosed he had a contact from the Olympic Museum asking him if he could donate something to their collection.

Frimpong donated his Skeleton suit which is in the colours of his country, red, yellow and green as he adds to the more than 10,000 artifacts at the museum which holds the largest archive of Olympic Games mementos in the entire world.

Akwasi Frimpong at the Winter Olympics 2018

Akwasi Frimpong at the Winter Olympics 2018

 

Explaining the reason for donating his shirt rather than his much talked about helmet in an interview, Akwasi Frimpong said:

"I first wanted to donate a t-shirt and a sculpture. They preferred it, but I wanted to leave something that refers to Ghana, and the suit does that more than my helmet.”

READ MORE: How Akwasi Frimpong lost the race but won at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics

Akwasi Frimpong already has an eye for the Olympic Games in 2022 saying of his adventure and future endeavours:

“My goal (medal goals) has always been the 2022 Olympics in Beijing where I want to be competitive and win a medal for my country Ghana.”

“Number one was to break barrier and to show that people from warm countries and black people can do the sport as well,” Frimpong said of his first goal going as a Ghanaian skeleton athlete to the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

null play

null

 

“Number two was to write history with my country Ghana and to be the first ever to go head first in the sport of skeleton and to help the people in my country to come out of their comfort zone and to dare to dream.”

“Number three was to gain the necessary experience for the 2022 Olympics which I feel I have I have accomplished these goals.”

The Ghanaian is currently on holidays with his small family after his time at the 2018 Olympic Games in Pyeongchang.

