Ghana's Hor Halutie advances to Commonwealth Games 100m final

Ghanaian sprinter, Hor Halutie, has qualified to Monday’s women's 100m final at the on-going Commonwealth Games.

The 19-year old, who hails from the Upper West Region, crossed the finish line in 11.46 and advances as one of two fastest losers in the semi final.

She is a former student of T.I. Ahmaddiya Secondary School in Kumasi.

Meanwhile, her compatriots, Gemma Acheampong and Flings Owusu Agyapong, both could not go beyond the semi-finals, both finishing sixth.

The women’s 100m final is slated for Monday at 11:50am.

Reaction

Social media commentary was mostly one of surprise since the teenager has not been a product of hype. Having been discovered recently at the Ghana Athletics Association (GAA) Circuit Games in the Western Region, Hor has prefered to work on her times, than court media attention.

"Before the GAA got me into camp I was about 11.70 or 11.71. Now I'm making about 11.40, so I can say the program really helped me," she said at the time.