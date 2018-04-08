Home > Sports > Athletics >

Ghana's Hor Halutie advances to Commonwealth Games 100m final


2018 Commonwealth Games Ghana's Hor Halutie advances to 100m final

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ghanaian sprinter, Hor Halutie, has qualified to Monday’s women's 100m final at the on-going Commonwealth Games.

The 19-year old, who hails from the Upper West Region, crossed the finish line in 11.46 and advances as one of two fastest losers in the semi final.

She is a former student of T.I. Ahmaddiya Secondary School in Kumasi.

Meanwhile, her compatriots, Gemma Acheampong and Flings Owusu Agyapong, both could not go beyond the semi-finals, both finishing sixth.

The women’s 100m final is slated for Monday at 11:50am.

Reaction

Social media commentary was mostly one of surprise since the teenager has not been a product of hype. Having been discovered recently at the Ghana Athletics Association (GAA) Circuit Games in the Western Region, Hor has prefered to work on her times, than court media attention.

"Before the GAA got me into camp I was about 11.70 or 11.71. Now I'm making about 11.40, so I can say the program really helped me," she said at the time.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Commonwealth Games: 9 very beautiful and colourful photos from the opening ceremony of Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games 9 very beautiful and colourful photos from the opening ceremony of Gold Coast 2018
2018 Commonwealth Games: GJA says it does not know the 50 deported journalists from Australia 2018 Commonwealth Games GJA says it does not know the 50 deported journalists from Australia
Opening Ceremony: How our Commonwealth Games athletes sold Ghana to the world in these beautiful Kente outfits Opening Ceremony How our Commonwealth Games athletes sold Ghana to the world in these beautiful Kente outfits
Emmanuel Dasor: Ghanaian athlete ruled out of commonwealth games due to a serious injury Emmanuel Dasor Ghanaian athlete ruled out of commonwealth games due to a serious injury
Live On SuperSport: Commonwealth Games to have dedicated channels on DStv and GOtv Live On SuperSport Commonwealth Games to have dedicated channels on DStv and GOtv
2018: Australian authorities deport over 50 Ghanaian ‘journalists’ for Commonwealth Games 2018 Australian authorities deport over 50 Ghanaian ‘journalists’ for Commonwealth Games

Recommended Videos

Athletics: Meet The Teenage Sprinter Breaking All The Records At U-15 Level Athletics Meet The Teenage Sprinter Breaking All The Records At U-15 Level
Disgraced Athlete: Athlete faces ban after discovery of his dishonesty Disgraced Athlete Athlete faces ban after discovery of his dishonesty



Top Articles

1 2018 Australian authorities deport over 50 Ghanaian ‘journalists’ for...bullet
2 Opening Ceremony How our Commonwealth Games athletes sold Ghana to the...bullet
3 Live On SuperSport Commonwealth Games to have dedicated channels on...bullet
4 Commonwealth Games 9 very beautiful and colourful photos from the...bullet
5 Australia 2018 Ghana's Sean Safo Antwi and Gemma Acheampong up...bullet
6 2018 Commonwealth Games Ghana's Hor Halutie advances to 100m finalbullet
7 Today In History Usain Bolt Stripped of gold medal after...bullet
8 2018 Commonwealth Games GJA says it does not know the 50...bullet
9 Emmanuel Dasor Ghanaian athlete ruled out of...bullet

Sports

Good Old Days Sporting events every High school graduate will never forget
Akwasi Frimpong of Ghana
Go Ghana! Akwasi Frimpong’s Skeleton suit added to museum with world’s largest Olympic mementos
Akwasi Frimpong's beautiful vacation photos after the Olympics are ones to envy
Family Time Akwasi Frimpong's beautiful vacation photos after the Olympics are ones to envy
Sean Safo-Antwi GAA pleased with performance of athelete at Indoor Champs